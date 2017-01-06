

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - President-elect Donald Trump lashed out at the media on Friday for seeming to suggest he was going back on his campaign promise to make Mexico pay for construction of his proposed border wall.



Trump claimed the media is being dishonest after reports indicated Republicans intend to include funding for the border wall in an upcoming spending bill.



'The dishonest media does not report that any money spent on building the Great Wall (for sake of speed), will be paid back by Mexico later!' Trump said in a post on Twitter.



The tweet from Trump came after numerous reports said Republican plan to build the wall under a 2006 law signed by President George W. Bush that authorizes over 700 miles of barriers along the southern border.



The law was never fully implemented and GOP lawmakers will reportedly seek to include funding for the wall in an appropriations bill that must pass before the end of April to avoid a government shutdown.



The plan is designed to speed up construction of the border wall and Trump has claimed U.S. taxpayers will eventually be paid back, although Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto has refused to pay for the wall.



The Trump campaign argued it could compel Mexico to pay for the wall by cutting off remittance payments from Mexican nationals working in the U.S, enacting trade tariffs, and raising visa fees.



(Photo: Gage Skidmore)



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX