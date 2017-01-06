My Eye Media Continues International Expansion

BURBANK, California, Jan. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- My Eye Media is pushing forward its Digital Media Testing global expansion plan with the announcement of a new facility in Warsaw, Poland.

My Eye Media CEO and founder Michael Kadenacy said the company is on track with its global expansion strategy."We've found an effective business model to accelerate our international proliferation," Kadenacy said. "Our new facility in Warsaw will allow us to continue to grow our European workforce and increase our capacity to better serve our clients' international needs."

My Eye Media's Warsaw Digital Media Testing facility is fully equipped to evaluate feature and television content in any digital format.

"With our new facility in Warsaw, we are excited to be able to offer our clients My Eye Media's full suite of mastering, optical disc and streaming testing services," said Josh Erkman, EVP of Strategic Operations.

The Warsaw Digital Media Testing facility will also act as a hub for servicing European localization testing. "Over the past two years we have seen an increased demand from our clients for the localization testing of audio and subtitles from highly skilled native language experts. Along with our location in Tokyo and our new Warsaw facility, we can efficiently respond to these requests for a multitude of languages," said Kadenacy.

In addition to the new facility in Warsaw, My Eye Media has offices located in Tokyo, New York City and Burbank, California.

About My Eye Media

My Eye Media is the leader in quality assurance, technical analysis and testing of all formats of digital motion picture content. The company's deep understanding of the technical intricacies required for the digital landscape makes its work critical to major film studios, cable and satellite channels, streaming media providers and content library owners. My Eye Media was founded in 2004 and is the most advanced and experienced digital-file testing company in the world. The company is headquartered in the heart of the post-production district in Burbank, California, and it has offices in New York and Tokyo. My Eye Media also manages a global workforce of technicians. More information at www.myeyemedia.com

