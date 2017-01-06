By identifying short- and long-term trends in customer buying behavior, growth potential, challenges, and competitors, Technavio brings an extensive collection of market research reports on the various aspects of the retail goods and services sector, which is an integral part of the consumer and retail industry. Retail goods and services integration has become a key enabler and a necessity for any business looking to efficiently streamline business functions. Technavio has recently published three research reports which highlight markets seeing increased revenue directly driven from business dependency of embedded systems. All three of these reports can be purchased at a minimum 60% discount by becoming a Technavio Insights member Retail Goods and Services Vendors Plan to Expand Their Base in the Untapped Markets

Technavio analysts forecast the global air purifying mask market to grow at a moderate pace through the forecast period. Technological innovations for enhancing the performance of air purifying masks are increasing, with government regulations pushing for optimal performance. Air purification technologies and material technologies for mask face pieces and lens are the main focus areas of vendors involved in respiratory protection technology.

There are two types of products in this market space non-powered and powered air purifying masks. The non-powered masks are more preferred by customers, due to their affordable nature and convenience. 3M, one of the key vendors in this segment, has introduced Cool Flow Exhalation Valve design, which makes non-powered masks more comfortable for the wearer.

The global residential air purifier market is set to witness the highest growth rates from developing markets in countries like China, Brazil, Russia, and India. Vendors are investing in these markets to increase their market penetration in these regions and establish themselves in the untapped markets.

One of the most important factors driving this market is the increased levels of air pollution, leading to bad air quality, which is creating a demand for these products. To ensure the quality of air within indoor environments, homeowners install residential air purifier systems. Currently, products that are aesthetically appealing and enhance the ambiance of the indoor environment are increasingly demanded by the customers.

The spa market in Europeoccupies more than 40% of the global spa market, thereby establishing dominance. While female customers dominated the market until recently, more number of spas are including featured that are appealing to the male demographic as well. In spas like Bulgari Spa, the number of male to female is almost equal.

Massages and facials are the most demanded treatments in this market, while the demand for advanced treatments like advanced facials, facial acupuncture, and other treatments are slowly growing. Innovative spas like the Four Seasons Hotel London, which offer panoramic aerial views are attracting clientele from the upper-middle class, is resulting in a high revenue generation for the market.

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

