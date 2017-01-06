Writing and Marking Instruments 2015-2022 - Global Strategic Business Report 2016: Key Factors Influencing Demand & Their Level of Influence - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Writing and Marking Instruments - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East/Africa, and Latin America.

Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Writing and Marking Instruments in US$ Thousand by the following Product Groups/Segments:

Pens/Markers (Ballpoint & Gel Pens, Roller Pens, Mechanical Pens, Fountain Pens, & Markers)

Pencils/ Art Goods (Wood-cased Pencils, Mechanical Pencils, & Art Goods )

The report profiles 152 companies including many key and niche players such as

Add Pens Private Ltd. ( India )

) A.T. Cross Company (US)

Crayola, LLC (US)

Dollar Industries Pvt. Ltd. ( Pakistan )

) Faber-Castell AG ( Germany )

( ) Kokuyo Camlin Limited ( India )

) Mitsubishi Pencil Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Montblanc International GmbH ( Germany )

) Newell Rubbermaid Inc. ( USA )

) Pentel Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Pilot Corporation ( Japan )

) Pilot Pen Corporation of America (US)

Sailor Pen Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Société BIC ( France )

) STAEDTLER Mars GmbH & Co. KG ( Germany )

) Tombow Pencil Co., Ltd ( Japan )

) Zebra Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

Key Topics Covered:

1. Industry Overview

2. Noteworthy Trends, Growth Drivers, & Issues

3. Product Overview

4. Distribution Channels

5. Product Innovations/Introductions

6. Recent Industry Activity

7. Focus On Select Players

8. Global Market Perspective

Total Companies Profiled: 152 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 165)

The United States (25)

(25) Japan (10)

(10) Europe (79)

(79) - France (7)

(7) - Germany (23)

(23) - The United Kingdom (14)

(14) - Italy (14)

(14) - Spain (5)

(5) - Rest of Europe (16)

(16) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (51)

