sprite-preloader
Freitag, 06.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 551 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
06.01.2017 | 19:11
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Casino Gaming Market 2017-2021: Increase in the Popularity of Gambling Apps and Social Gambling - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Casino Gaming Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global casino gaming market to grow at a CAGR of 10.16% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Casino Gaming Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the different types of casinos.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increased contribution to taxes and GDP. The casino industry contributes significantly to a country's economy. It accounts for 0.45% of the US GDP. The revenue generated by casinos can be used to support economic activities such as building schools and hospitals. The casino industry has the potential to create numerous jobs considering the number of individuals required. For instance, a single large casino in the US will require at least 8-10,000 employees working throughout the year. Casinos have to pay 25% of their revenues as tax, while an average American pays 10% of the revenue earned as tax. As tax is a high source of revenue for countries, governments are trying to ease the regulations for casino gaming.

One trend in the market is shift in consumer gambling habits. There has been a significant change in consumer behavior in the global casino gaming market. The increase in the popularity of gambling apps and social gambling are the major factors expected to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period. Vendors are leveraging the growth in internet using population and increasing adoption of mobile devices to develop innovative social gambling games. The number people participating in social gambling is increasing because they are motivated to compete with friends. With increasing number of friends on social media, players will be able to compete with more friends in their social network. Some of the other reasons for the rise in a number of social players are socializing and interacting through games, user-friendly gameplay, and game tournaments.

Key Vendors:

  • Caesars Entertainment
  • Galaxy Entertainment
  • Las Vegas Sands
  • MGM Resorts
  • SJM Holdings

Other Prominent Vendors:

  • 888 Holdings
  • Betfair Online Casino Games
  • Boyd Gaming
  • City of Dreams Manila
  • Delaware Park
  • Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment
  • Foxwoods Resort Casino
  • Gala Coral Group
  • Golden Nugget Online Casino
  • Harrington Gaming online
  • Isle of Capri Casinos
  • Ladbrokes
  • Palms Casino Resort
  • Penn National Gaming
  • Philippines Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR)
  • Pinnacle Entertainment
  • Resorts World Manila
  • Station Casinos
  • Stratosphere
  • Tropicana Entertainment
  • Trump Entertainment Resorts
  • William Hill
  • Wynn Resorts

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market description

Part 06: Market landscape

Part 07: Market segmentation by type

Part 08: Buying criteria

Part 09: Geographical segmentation

Part 10: Key leading countries

Part 11: Market drivers

Part 12: Impact of drivers

Part 13: Market challenges

Part 14: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 15: Market trends

Part 16: Vendor landscape

Part 17: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nj34nm/global_casino

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire