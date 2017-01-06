Global Casino Gaming Market 2017-2021: Increase in the Popularity of Gambling Apps and Social Gambling - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The global casino gaming market to grow at a CAGR of 10.16% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Casino Gaming Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the different types of casinos.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increased contribution to taxes and GDP. The casino industry contributes significantly to a country's economy. It accounts for 0.45% of the US GDP. The revenue generated by casinos can be used to support economic activities such as building schools and hospitals. The casino industry has the potential to create numerous jobs considering the number of individuals required. For instance, a single large casino in the US will require at least 8-10,000 employees working throughout the year. Casinos have to pay 25% of their revenues as tax, while an average American pays 10% of the revenue earned as tax. As tax is a high source of revenue for countries, governments are trying to ease the regulations for casino gaming.
One trend in the market is shift in consumer gambling habits. There has been a significant change in consumer behavior in the global casino gaming market. The increase in the popularity of gambling apps and social gambling are the major factors expected to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period. Vendors are leveraging the growth in internet using population and increasing adoption of mobile devices to develop innovative social gambling games. The number people participating in social gambling is increasing because they are motivated to compete with friends. With increasing number of friends on social media, players will be able to compete with more friends in their social network. Some of the other reasons for the rise in a number of social players are socializing and interacting through games, user-friendly gameplay, and game tournaments.
Key Vendors:
- Caesars Entertainment
- Galaxy Entertainment
- Las Vegas Sands
- MGM Resorts
- SJM Holdings
Other Prominent Vendors:
- 888 Holdings
- Betfair Online Casino Games
- Boyd Gaming
- City of Dreams Manila
- Delaware Park
- Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment
- Foxwoods Resort Casino
- Gala Coral Group
- Golden Nugget Online Casino
- Harrington Gaming online
- Isle of Capri Casinos
- Ladbrokes
- Palms Casino Resort
- Penn National Gaming
- Philippines Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR)
- Pinnacle Entertainment
- Resorts World Manila
- Station Casinos
- Stratosphere
- Tropicana Entertainment
- Trump Entertainment Resorts
- William Hill
- Wynn Resorts
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Market research methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market description
Part 06: Market landscape
Part 07: Market segmentation by type
Part 08: Buying criteria
Part 09: Geographical segmentation
Part 10: Key leading countries
Part 11: Market drivers
Part 12: Impact of drivers
Part 13: Market challenges
Part 14: Impact of drivers and challenges
Part 15: Market trends
Part 16: Vendor landscape
Part 17: Appendix
