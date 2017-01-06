Global Casino Gaming Market 2017-2021: Increase in the Popularity of Gambling Apps and Social Gambling - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global casino gaming market to grow at a CAGR of 10.16% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Casino Gaming Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the different types of casinos.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increased contribution to taxes and GDP. The casino industry contributes significantly to a country's economy. It accounts for 0.45% of the US GDP. The revenue generated by casinos can be used to support economic activities such as building schools and hospitals. The casino industry has the potential to create numerous jobs considering the number of individuals required. For instance, a single large casino in the US will require at least 8-10,000 employees working throughout the year. Casinos have to pay 25% of their revenues as tax, while an average American pays 10% of the revenue earned as tax. As tax is a high source of revenue for countries, governments are trying to ease the regulations for casino gaming.

One trend in the market is shift in consumer gambling habits. There has been a significant change in consumer behavior in the global casino gaming market. The increase in the popularity of gambling apps and social gambling are the major factors expected to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period. Vendors are leveraging the growth in internet using population and increasing adoption of mobile devices to develop innovative social gambling games. The number people participating in social gambling is increasing because they are motivated to compete with friends. With increasing number of friends on social media, players will be able to compete with more friends in their social network. Some of the other reasons for the rise in a number of social players are socializing and interacting through games, user-friendly gameplay, and game tournaments.



Key Vendors:



Caesars Entertainment

Galaxy Entertainment

Las Vegas Sands

MGM Resorts

SJM Holdings

Other Prominent Vendors:



888 Holdings

Betfair Online Casino Games

Boyd Gaming

City of Dreams Manila

Delaware Park

Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment

Foxwoods Resort Casino

Gala Coral Group

Golden Nugget Online Casino

Harrington Gaming online

Isle of Capri Casinos

Ladbrokes

Palms Casino Resort

Penn National Gaming

Philippines Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR)

Pinnacle Entertainment

Resorts World Manila

Station Casinos

Stratosphere

Tropicana Entertainment

Trump Entertainment Resorts

William Hill

Wynn Resorts

Key Topics Covered:







Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Market research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market description



Part 06: Market landscape



Part 07: Market segmentation by type



Part 08: Buying criteria



Part 09: Geographical segmentation



Part 10: Key leading countries



Part 11: Market drivers



Part 12: Impact of drivers



Part 13: Market challenges



Part 14: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 15: Market trends



Part 16: Vendor landscape



Part 17: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nj34nm/global_casino

