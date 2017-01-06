Research Bundle 2017 - MVNO Strategy and Planning - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

This is a must-read package for anyone with a vested interest in the long-term success of an MVNO and/or the MVNO ecosystem. All purchases of this report includes time with an expert analyst who will help you link key findings in the report to the business issues you're addressing. This needs to be used within three months of purchasing the report.

Experience has proven that MVNOs need more than just a good MVNO Business Plan. MVNOs today need a differentiating business strategy to complement rather than be adversarial to incumbent MNOs in light of the new competitive paradigm of alternative service providers and OTT application providers.



In addition, MVNOs need to understand the growth strategies for MNOs and be able to establish their own role in critical areas such as Machine-to-Machine (M2M) communications.



This research package includes the following critical resources for comprehensive MVNO planning:



- Core Planning: MVNO Business Plan, Product Development Strategies, Negotiation Strategies for Contracting with Host Mobile Network Operators, Service Level Agreements (SLA)

- Next Generation MVNO: LTE and Beyond, Alternative Service Provider and OTT App Strategies, M2M Strategies



Target Audience:



- Incumbent MNOs

- MVNOs (start-ups and established)

- Mobile network infrastructure providers

- Mobile app developers and application stores

- Wireless communications/computing manufacturers

- Mobile ecosystem investors, analysts, and consultants



This report package includes the following reports:



Core Planning:



- MVNO, MVNE, and MNO Service Level Agreements (SLA)

- MVNO Business Plan with Financial Modeling Spreadsheet

- Negotiation Strategies for Contracting with Host Mobile Network Operators

- Capturing the MVNO Opportunity: MVNO Market & Product Development Strategies

- Global Mobile Virtual Network Operators 2017: Analysis of MVNO's by Country, Type, and Business Model



Next Generation MVNO Planning:



- LTE Strategy, Application Roadmap, and Future of 4G

- MVNO Niche or Boom: Data, Telemetry, and M2M MVNOs

- Mobile Network Operator Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Strategies

- Carrier LTE Application Strategies to Combat OTT Players and Services

- M2M Business Case: Solutions, Business Models, and ROI by Industry Vertical



