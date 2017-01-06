Anti-hypertensive Therapeutics in Asia-Pacific Markets to 2022 - Market to hit $27 Billion by 2022, Despite Low Innovation - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Anti-hypertensive Therapeutics in Asia-Pacific Markets to 2022 - Increasing Prevalence of Hypertension Drives Market Growth despite Weak Pipeline" report to their offering.

Asia-Pacific anti-hypertensive therapeutics market to hit $27 billion by 2022, despite low innovation.

The market for anti-hypertensive therapeutics across the five Asia-Pacific (APAC) countries of India, China, Australia, South Korea, and Japan, is set to grow from $19.1 billion in 2015 to $27 billion by 2022, at a compound annual growth rate of 5.1%.

The company's latest report states that this relatively solid rise in market value will be driven by the increasingly elderly population - where the prevalence rate of hypertension is highest - and increases in risk factors such as obesity, low physical activity levels, urbanization, and smoking. Indeed, growth will not be aided by the weak anti-hypertensive pipeline, due to lack of innovative products in late-stage development.

Gautam Arora, Analyst, explains: The anti-hypertensive pipeline consists of 112 pipeline products, most of which are small molecules. The limited presence of other types of molecules in the pipeline suggests that large pharmaceutical companies are refraining from developing novel molecules and are more inclined to focus on patient-compliant combination therapies. It is therefore unlikely that any completely novel molecules will enter the market during the forecast period.

Prestalia is an example of a recently improved drug that offers an improvement to hypertension therapy. In a Phase III trial it provided a better benefit-to-risk ratio than either treatment alone. The drug was approved by the US FDA in January 2015, and it is marketed by Symplmed. Of the APAC countries covered in the report, however, it is available only in Australia, and it is under development in Japan and South Korea.

Overall, late-stage products will not change the treatment paradigm of hypertension during the forecast period. With the lack of any new premium-priced drugs in this setting and the prescription of relatively cheap generic versions of anti-hypertensive drugs to continue, it's expected the status quo of drug treatment will persist in the APAC region.

Arora concludes: Despite the availability of a large number of blood-pressure-lowering agents, the need remains for safer and more effective anti-hypertensive treatments. Although the APAC market is likely to see steady growth, it will continue to be obstructed by a weak pipeline and low diagnosis and treatment rates.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Tables & Figures

2 Introduction

2.1 Disease Introduction

2.2 Epidemiology

2.3 Symptoms

2.4 Etiology and Pathophysiology

2.5 Diagnosis

2.6 Prognosis

2.7 Disease Stage

2.8 Treatment Options

3 Marketed Products

3.1 Angiotensin II Receptor Antagonists

3.1.1 Losartan - Merck & Co

3.1.2 Olmesartan - Daiichi Sankyo

3.1.3 Olmesartan + Amlodipine + Hydrochlorothiazide - Daiichi Sankyo

3.1.4 Valsartan - Novartis

3.1.5 Telmisartan - Boehringer Ingelheim

3.1.6 Azilsartan Medoxomil - Takeda

3.2 Calcium Channel Blockers

3.2.1 Amlodipine - Pfizer

3.3 Renin Inhibitors

3.3.1 Aliskiren - Novartis

3.4 Angiotensin Converting Enzyme Inhibitors

3.4.1 Ramipril - Sanofi

3.5 Beta Blockers

3.5.1 Carvedilol - GlaxoSmithKline

3.6 Multiple Drug Class Combinations

3.6.1 Perindopril Arginine + Amlodipine Besylate - Les Laboratoires Servier

3.6.2 Amlodipine + Valsartan - Novartis

3.7 Comparative Efficacy and Safety of Marketed Products

4 Pipeline Analysis

4.1 Overview

4.2 Pipeline by Stage of Development, Molecule Type, Route of Administration and Program Type

4.3 Pipeline by Molecular Target

4.4 Promising Pipeline Candidates

4.4.1 CS-3150

5 Clinical Trial Analysis

5.1 Failure Rate

5.2 Clinical Trial Duration

5.3 Clinical Trial Size

5.4 Competitive Clinical Trials Metrics Analysis

6 Multi-Scenario Forecast

7 Drivers and Barriers

7.1 Drivers

7.1.1 Increasing Aging Populations to Increase Prevalence

7.1.2 Increasing Overweight and Obese Population

7.1.3 Increase in Daily Sodium Intake

7.1.4 Sedentary Lifestyle or Less Physical Activity

7.1.5 High Prevalence of Smoking and Alcoholism

7.1.6 Diversified Healthcare Reform to Boost Market Growth

7.2 Barriers

7.2.1 Weak Pipeline and Widespread Usage of Generic Drugs

7.2.2 Non-pharmacological First-Line Treatment

7.2.3 Lack of Awareness of the Disease Condition

8 Deals and Strategic Consolidations

8.1 Licensing Deals

8.2 Co-development Deals

9 Appendix

For more information about this report visit

http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ct2jz5/antihypertensive

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716