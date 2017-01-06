Technavio's media and entertainment research analysts have recently published numerous reports focusing on the consumer electronics market. Technavio's continuously growing consumer electronics report library now features updated content on channel-in-a-box, selfie stick, and wearable patch. All three of these reports can be purchased at a minimum 60% discount by becoming a Technavio Insights member

Key Highlights from Technavio

Global Channel-In-A-Box Market 2016-2020

Channel-in-a-box (CiaB) solutions allow broadcaster to their profit generating capacity by utilizing existing IT infrastructure to run the broadcasting software.

According to this market report, the popularity of cloud-based OTT channels will propel the growth prospects for this market over the next few years. Players like Netflix, Hulu, and Sling TV are currently experiencing tremendous growth due to their increasing viewership.

Technavio analysts have predicted that the Americas will be the largest market for CiaB during the foreseen period. The critical factor leading to this tremendous growth is the growing number of multichannel video program distributors in this region.

Global Selfie Stick Market 2016-2020

According to Technavio's market research analyst, the global selfie stick market will grow at an impressive CAGR of over 26% by 2020. The recent increase in tourism and business travels will lead to the strong growth of this market during the forecast period.

Moreover, the advent of selfie sticks with studio effects have revolutionized the market. Thinkmodo created a selfie stick with a built-in fan to give users a windswept appearance and beauty lights to recreate studio effect in May 2016.

In 2015, selfie sticks with Bluetooth dominated the market due to the ease of using such sticks without depending on the timer of the smartphone's camera.

Global Wearable Patch Market 2016-2020

Technavio's market research analyst predicts the global wearable patch market to grow at an impressive growth rate of more than 88% between 2016 and 2020, in terms of unit shipment.

Several health insurance companies have introduced devices such as wearable patches that detect and keep a track on diseases. Wearable patches not only monitor patients but also track their sports activities and deliver drugs.

The wearable patch market is extremely fragmented and competitive. The leading vendors are using innovative marketing strategies to sell their products. However, the entry of new vendors is expected to intensify the competition in the coming years.

