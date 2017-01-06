

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Veteran Fox News anchor Greta Van Susteren will be joining MSNBC next week, the network announced on Thursday.



MSNBC said Van Susteren will host 'For the Record with Greta,' which will air weeknights at 6 p.m. ET beginning on Monday, January 9th.



'Greta is a true pro with a proven record of tough journalism,' MSNBC President Phil Griffin said. 'Her broad range of experience and sharp news judgment will be of great value to MSNBC as we build on our momentum going into a new year and a new administration.'



Van Susteren left the Fox News Channel last September after hosting the show 'On the Record' for fourteen years.



The announcement comes on the heels of the news that Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly is leaving the conservative-leaning network to join NBC News.



Van Susteren described MSNBC as the right destination for the smart news and analysis she hopes to deliver every day.



