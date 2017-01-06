Technavio's healthcare and life sciences research analysts have recently published numerous reports focusing on the infectious and rare diseases market. Technavio's continuously growinginfectious and rare diseases report library now features updated content on atopic dermatitis drugs, human respiratory syncytial virus drugs, and alopecia drugs. All three of these reports can be purchased at a minimum 60% discount by becoming a Technavio Insights member

Key Highlights from Technavio

Global Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market 2017-2021

The market has witnessed the launch of first biologic dupilumab which showed a strong dose-dependent efficacy in adults who have moderate to server atopic dermatitis.

Increasing inorganic growth strategies of vendors will help to expand their presence in the market and leads to further consolations. For instance, LEO Pharma company acquired an AstraZeneca's dermatology segment, which also includes new medicines in the areas of atopic dermatitis and psoriasis.

The global Atopic Dermatitis drugs market is an oligopoly market characterized by key vendors such as LEO Pharma A/S, Mylan, Valeant, GSK, Bayer and Encore Dermatology.

Global Human Respiratory Syncytial Virus Drugs Market 2016-2020

The increasing usage of novel diagnostic tools will drive the growth prospects for the global human respiratory syncytial virus drugs market until the end of 2020.

The approved drugs segment accounted for the maximum market share during 2015 and will continue to dominate the market for the next few years.

The global human respiratory syncytial virus drugs market is highly dominated by few major vendors, who sell Synagis in their respective markets. Also, other vendors offer bronchodilators as off-label drugs, which does not substantially impact the market's growth.

Global Alopecia Drugs Market 2016-2020

The leading vendors of the market are investing extensively in R&D of new drugs because there are no effective treatment options available for alopecia disorder. Also, to gain a competitive edge over peers in the market, the vendors are focusing on developing drugs that are safe and efficient.

The increasing popularity of off-label and over-the-counter (OTC) drugs will drive the growth prospects for the global alopecia drugs market during the forecast period.

In terms of geography, the Americas accounted for the maximum market share in 2015 because the US was the largest revenue contributor in the region.

