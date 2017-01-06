Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2017) - Network marketing company Laguna Blends Inc. (CSE: LAG) (FSE: LB6A.F) (OTC Pink: LAGBF) adds to their line of hemp and cannabidiol products.



InvestmentPitch Media has produced a "video news alert" which provides a brief overview of this news. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Laguna Blends" in the search box. It is also available for viewing on YouTube (click here).





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_7zy0anad/Laguna-Blends-CSE-LAG-adds-to-their-line-of-Hemp-Cannabidiol-products

The company signed a distribution agreement with ISO International, LLC to promote and distribute two new nano CBD Shots in the United States, which are now available for purchase on Laguna's website.

NanoZzz for sleep, and Amp'd Up for energy, provide quick and easy single serving liquid solutions.

ISO International utilizes a unique nano technology, Heneplex, a water-based proprietary blend of more than 75 botanical terpenes and non-psychotopic cannabinoids. This allows for the delivery of smaller, more bioavailable doses for optimal usage, which are more readily absorbed by the body offering faster, more targeted delivery and better product performance.

Ray Grimm Jr. Laguna President & CEO, stated: "For those looking for a convenient energizer with more caffeine than a cup of coffee, you are bound to be Amp'd Up when you start your day or need that mid afternoon boost. The delicious mixed berry flavor contains 8 different vitamins and is sugar free. For those having trouble sleeping at night, try NanoZzz which is drug free, zero calories and allows you to wake up alert and refreshed."

ISO International, which has been supplying Laguna with exclusive Cannaceutical CBD skin care products for the USA and Canadian markets, recently expanded the license to include Japan, Germany, Thailand and South Korea, effectively fast-tracking the company as a global player in the distribution of cannabidiol skin care products. The global skin care industry is currently estimated at US$121 billion with the market demand for CBD products growing exponentially.

Cannabidiol is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid found in abundance in the hemp plant. CannaCeuticals' CBD7 anti-aging skincare products incorporate CBD, a superior antioxidant and a potential anti-inflammatory agent, both of which are significant in anti-aging.

Under clinical trials conducted by BioScreen Testing Services, Inc., a third-party FDA approved lab located in the USA, test subjects that used the CannaCeutical facial serum noticed a 100% overall improvement of the skin appearance within a two-week period.

Laguna has a Letter of Intent to acquire 60% of Carlsbad Naturals CBD Bottled Water Company, a market leader in the distribution and sales of nano-amplified CBD bottled water in the USA. With new management coming into Laguna Blends, both parties have agreed to new terms which will be announced prior to January 13, 2017.

These additional products complement Laguna's "Caffe", an instant hot coffee beverage infused with both whey and hemp protein, and "Pro369", a water soluble, single serving, hemp protein drink, which is available in 4 flavours.

Vancouver-based Fundamental Research has a target price of $0.80 on the shares. The shares are trading at $0.16, and with 38.1 million outstanding, the company is capitalized at $6.1 million.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.lagunablends.com. Investor relations is handled by Howe and Bay Financial, which can be reached at 604-449-5302

or email info@HoweandBayFinancial.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

Investmentpitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community on a daily basis. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com