

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After moving notably higher in the previous sessions, treasuries gave back some ground over the course of the trading day on Friday.



Bond prices pulled back in early trading and saw some further downside as the day progressed. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, climbed by 5 basis points to 2.418 percent.



The increase seen by the ten-year yield on the day came after it ended the previous session at its lowest closing level in almost a month.



Treasuries moved to the downside following the release of the Labor Department's closely watched monthly employment report for December.



While the report showed weaker than expected job growth during the month, it also showed a significant acceleration in the pace of wage growth.



The Labor Department said non-farm payroll employment climbed by 156,000 jobs in December, while economists had expected an increase of about 175,000 jobs.



The increase in employment in November was upwardly revised to 204,000, but the increase in employment in October was downwardly revised to 135,000, reflecting a net addition of 19,000 jobs.



The report also said the unemployment rate inched up to 4.7 percent in December from 4.6 percent in November, matching economist estimates.



The uptick in the employment rate came after it fell to its lowest level since hitting a matching rate in August of 2007 in the previous month.



Additionally, the Labor Department said the annual rate of growth in average hourly employee earnings accelerated to 2.9 percent from 2.5 percent, reaching the fastest rate of growth since June of 2009.



Rob Carnell, Chief International Economist at ING Commercial Banking, suggested the notably faster rate of wage growth raises the possibility of an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve in March.



'In short, this report underlines that the U.S. labor market is tight and getting tighter,' Carnell said. 'The Fed will not want to hang about before tightening again.'



The jobs report has largely overshadowed separate reports showing a wider trade deficit and a pullback in factory orders in the month of November.



After a relatively quiet start to the week, the economic calendar picks up next Friday with the release of reports on producer prices and retail sales.



Bond traders are also likely to keep an eye on the results of the Treasury Department's auctions of three-year and ten-year notes and thirty-year bonds.



The Treasury is due to sell $24 billion worth of three-year notes next Tuesday, $20 billion worth of ten-year notes next Wednesday and $12 billion worth of thirty-year bonds next Thursday.



After the close of trading next Thursday, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen is scheduled to host a town hall meeting with educators in Washington, D.C.



