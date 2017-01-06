TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/06/17 -- BMO Asset Management Inc. (the "Manager") today announced the final net asset values for BMO Equity Linked Corporate Bond ETF (TSX: "ZEL").

On November 4, 2016, the Manager pre-announced the termination of ZEL. Effective close of business January 6, 2017, ZEL was terminated. The units of ZEL were de-listed, at the request of the Manager, from the Toronto Stock Exchange effective close of business on December 31, 2016.

At the time of termination, unitholders of ZEL received the proceeds from the liquidation of the assets, less all liabilities and all expenses. These proceeds were paid to the holders of the remaining outstanding units of ZEL on a pro rata basis at the rates (the "Final NAV") and in the currency shown in the table below without further action by unitholders. In addition, immediately before the time of termination, unitholders of ZEL received a final distribution ("Final Distribution").

The Final NAV and the Final Distribution per unit of ZEL are as follows:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Final NAV Final Distribution per Unit per Unit Name of ETF Ticker ($CAD) ($CAD) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BMO Equity Linked Corporate Bond ETF ZEL $20.45113 $0.198737 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Final Distribution on the units of ZEL were automatically reinvested at a price equal to the Final NAV per unit of ZEL and consolidated such that the number of units outstanding following the Final Distribution equalled the number of units outstanding immediately prior to the Final Distribution.

