MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 01/06/17 -- Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. ("Oceanic" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: FEO) announced today that Alan Gorman has resumed his role as President and CEO of the Company, effective January 6, 2017.

Mr. Gorman had taken a temporary leave of absence for health reasons effective December 15, 2016.

