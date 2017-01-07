In der Wochensicht ist vorne: Cree 3,37% vor Beghelli 3,23%, Acuity Brands 2,82%, Dialight 1,51%, Osram Licht 0,75%, Fagerhult 0,65%, Philips Lighting 0,28%, Zumtobel -1,3% und Thorpe -2,81%. In der Monatssicht ist vorne: Dialight 15,16% vor Beghelli 13,95% , Philips Lighting 9,34% , Fagerhult 7,59% , Osram Licht 4,65% , Cree 4,64% , Thorpe 1,97% , Zumtobel -2,73% und Acuity Brands -5,75% . Year-to-date lag per letztem Schlusskurs Beghelli 4,07% (Vorjahr: -22,8 Prozent) im Plus. Dahinter Cree 3,37% (Vorjahr: -4,07 Prozent) und Acuity Brands 2,82% (Vorjahr: -2,15 Prozent). Thorpe -1,27% (Vorjahr: 30,71...

