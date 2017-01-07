Cnlight.Wingsland S6, 4K Pocket Drone, unveiled at 2017CES

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --S6 Black unveiled at 2017CES

2017 CES is being held in Las Vegas as scheduled, taking advantages of this famous platform, Cnlight.Wingsland released S6 Black, following the other five colors, metal silver, lemon yellow, orange, camouflage and blood green.

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/454846/Wingsland_CES_drone.jpg

Extremely compact and portable

Folded size 138 * 79 * 32.6mm, weight including battery is only 250, just put it in your pocket if needed.

Various add-ons, infinite fun

Wingsland S6 could be equipped with funny add-ons such as Emoji display, Cannon and Searchlight, which make the drone to be more intelligent and recreational.

4K HD camera

4K Ultra-HD camera with EIS, Wingsland S6 could help record every details clearly, either pictures or videos.

Smart operation

With customized APP, it can be controlled in many ways like Virtual joystick, Gravity sensor, Voice control. Being combined with multi positioning systems, Dual GPS, Infrared, Optical flow etc., Wingsland S6 could fly stably even in the room.

Social functions, Real-time sharing

After shooting, you could edit the pictures or videos and share them to social medias such as Facebook, Twitter anytime, anywhere.

Diverse applications

Traveling, leisureactivities, outdoor sports, extreme sports, family parties, wherever you want.

The S6 is priced at $399 in USA and already available to be shipped to all over the world.

S6 opens up a new areas of consumer drone

From the industry, at this moment, DJI Phantom 4, ZeroTech Dobby are the main popular consumer drones. But compared to Wingsland S6, to some degree, they are lack of accurate analysis on customers' requirements and have some distance in function development and foresight judgement.

An industry expert analyzed and said: "At this new age that annual shipment of sports cameras nearly reach 10 million units, new characters of Wingsland S6 such as portability, entertainment and expansibility will finish the brand new development and expansion in consumer drone industry."

With the appearance of Wingsland S6, a new fashion trend will begin, portable and extensible pocket intelligent drones will start a new hit to the market. Wingsland S6 fully meet customers' multiple requirements on drone functions, usage in more occasions and with more interaction. It is Wingsland S6 that lead and push the industry development trend.

For more information, please visit Wingsland website: http://wingslandtech.com/

CONTACT:+86-18117410805