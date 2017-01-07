In der Wochensicht ist vorne: AT&S 8,09% vor Unimicron Technology Corp 2,85%, Shinko Electric Industries 2,65%, Ibiden Co.Ltd 2,03%, Compeq Manufacturing 1,94%, Apple 1,8%, Semtech Corporation 0,79%, Intel 0,58%, Qualcomm Incorporated 0,51% und TTM Technologies, Inc. -0,59%. In der Monatssicht ist vorne: Shinko Electric Industries 14,76% vor Apple 7,24% , Intel 5,07% , Unimicron Technology Corp 4,12% , AT&S 3,82% , Ibiden Co.Ltd 2,72% , Semtech Corporation 2,42% , TTM Technologies, Inc. 2,34% , Compeq Manufacturing -0,32% und Qualcomm Incorporated -2,85% . Weitere Highlights: Compeq Manufacturing ist nun 3 Tage im...

