GATINEAU, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 01/07/17 -- Department of Canadian Heritage

The Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, today announced the appointments of Michele Gagne as full-time Secretary and Andre L. Potvin as part-time Commissioner of the National Battlefields Commission. These three-year appointments came into effect December 28, 2016 and December 21, 2016 respectively.

The Minister also announced the appointment of Sharilyn J. Ingram as Chair of the Canadian Cultural Property Export Review Board for a three-year term effective December 21, 2016. The mandate of Glen A. Bloom as part-time member of the Review Board was also renewed for a three-year term effective February 7, 2017.

Quotes

"I am pleased to announce the appointment of highly qualified individuals to guide the strategic vision and oversee the administration of organizations within my portfolio. The vast experience and unique expertise they bring to the table will be invaluable in carrying out their mandate. Today's announcement demonstrates our commitment to making the appointment process more transparent, merit-based, reflective of Canada's diversity and respectful of gender parity."

- The Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage

Quick Facts

- In 2016, the Government of Canada adopted a new approach to appointments by the Governor in Council. This approach respects gender parity and is supported by an open, transparent and merit-based selection process-one that will result in the recommendation of high-quality candidates who truly reflect Canada's diversity.

- This new approach requires a selection process for full- and part-time positions. Interested parties can apply online.

- All appointment opportunities for the 18 organizations in the Canadian Heritage Portfolio will be posted as they become available on the Governor in Council Appointments website.

- The National Battlefields Commission is responsible for the acquisition, administration, governance, and development of Battlefields Park, which includes the Plains of Abraham and Des Braves Park. The Commission allows Canadians to enjoy the first national historic urban park in Canada and one of the most prestigious parks in the world.

- The Canadian Cultural Property Export Review Board is an independent, quasi-judicial decision-making body that reports to Parliament through the Minister of Canadian Heritage. Established in 1977 by the Cultural Property Export and Import Act, the Review Board determines whether cultural property is of outstanding significance and national importance with a view to protecting and preserving Canada's artistic, historic, and scientific heritage.

Associated Links

Governor in Council Appointment Opportunities

Canadian Heritage Portfolio

Stay Connected

Follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Flickr.

Contacts:

Pierre-Olivier Herbert

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage

819-997-7788



Media Relations

Canadian Heritage

819-994-9101

1-866-569-6155

pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca



