GAC Motor to host global release of three most anticipated vehicles including blockbuster SUV GS7 at 2017 NAIAS

DETROIT, Jan. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- GAC Motor, the only Chinese auto brand attending the 2017 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) and first to display on the main show floor, is debuting a new mid-sized SUV GS7, its first self-developed electric vehicle GE3 and the first hybrid concept car EnSpirit at Hall C 4010, Cobo Center in Detroit, US from January 8 to 22.

This is GAC Motor's second time releasing new products at the NAIAS after the successful launch of GS4 at the 2015 trade show. GS4 opened a new era of SUVs for GAC Motor and became the company's best-selling vehicle of the year. The three new vehicles alongside elite sedan GA8 to be displayed at 2017 NAIAS are best representatives of the brand's pursuit of ultimate design and innovation.

"The GE3 is our breakthrough in new energy vehicle industry, while the GS7 inherits GAC Motor's trendsetting design elements, comfortable large space, strong power and intelligent technologies with powerful exterior design and youthful color caters to the consumer trends in North America and among young people, and EnSpirit is embodiment of GAC Motor's future vision that can be applied to follow-up production models," said Yu Jun, general manager of GAC Motor.

The new 5-seat GS7 developed by GAC Motor based on G-CPMA (the company's Cross-Platform Modular Architecture) will carry the torch as a new generation blockbuster SUV incorporating innovative technologies and trendsetting design concepts. Powered by brand new GAC G-series 2.0T engine, the GS7 can make 0-100km (0-60 mph) acceleration in 9.5 seconds while ensuring sportiness and minimum harness of the vehicle's performance in all road conditions. The GS7 can cater to the diverse needs of the consumers with a more technological advanced and humanized design.

As GAC Motor's first electric vehicle, the GE3 is developed on the new energy platform by GAC Engineering as part of the company's new energy vehicle strategy and symbolizes a green lifestyle and new possibilities in future mobility, offering convenient charging and enjoyable riding experience.

EnSpirit is a forward-thinking plug-in hybrid crossover concept car developed by GAC Engineering with the aim of proposing an attitude of freedom, progress and fun with the combined sedan, SUV and convertible design.

The uniqueness of GS7, GE3 and EnSpirit is also reflected in the exterior and interior design. Special elements such as the matrix LED headlights and C-shaped daytime running lights with "Flying Dynamic 2.0" grills on GS7, the "low-poly" shaped design of GE3 and oriental Zen culture incorporated in EnSpirit all contribute to the strong visual impact the vehicles bring alongside a younger, more refreshing and futuristic lifestyle concept.

"GAC Motor's vehicles represent our ultimate design concepts and the highest level of car manufacturing in China, and as the fastest growing Chinese auto brand, GAC Motor has shown the world the transcendent innovative thinking in automobile R&D, solid progress in manufacturing transformation and new brand image as the leader of Chinese auto industry," noted Yu.

A subsidiary of GAC Group, GAC Motor develops and manufactures premium quality vehicles, engines, components and auto accessories, achieving a year-to-year growth rate of 97% in 2016, the highest among all Chinese brands in the corresponding period. GAC Motor ranked 5th, among all brands in J.D. PowerAsia Pacific's2016 China Initial Quality Study, the highest of all Chinese brands for the fourth consecutive year.

