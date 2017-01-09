Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 09/01/2017 / 09:30 UTC+8 Sun Hung Kai & Co appoints Chief Investment Officer Strengthening strategic development of Principal Investments business January 9, 2017 Hong Kong - Sun Hung Kai & Co. (SEHK: 086) ( the "Company", or together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") announces that Sebastiaan van den Berg has joined the Company as Chief Investment Officer and Head of Principal Investments. Mr van den Berg was previously Managing Director of HarbourVest Partners (Asia), a leading global private equity fund-of-funds manager. Prior to that, he held senior positions with H&Q Asia Pacific, AlpInvest Partners, and Goldman Sachs. He holds a Master of Science degree in Economics from The London School of Economics and Political Science. Group Executive Chairman, LEE Seng Huang said, "The Principal Investments business is an important part of the Group's strategy. The unique model combines our financial strength with our network and experience from operating market-leading financial services businesses to achieve long-term capital growth." The Group's Principal Investments assets amounted to approximately HK$8.5 billion as at the latest reporting period of 30 June 2016. The assets are invested through a variety of strategies, with a core focus on investments that have synergies with the other businesses of the Group. END * About Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited* Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (the "Group") is an investment and finance firm with a focus on Greater China. Since its foundation in 1969, the Group has owned and operated market-leading businesses in financial services, striving to generate long-term capital growth for its shareholders. Leveraging on its heritage and operational experience, the Group invests across a diverse yet complementary portfolio of investment and finance businesses. Through on-line platforms as well as an extensive branch and office network across Hong Kong and Mainland China, the finance business provides funding solutions to individuals, small businesses, and corporates. The Group currently has about HK$18 billion* in shareholders' equity. It is the major shareholder of leading consumer finance firm United Asia Finance Limited and a substantial shareholder of Sun Hung Kai Financial Group Limited. _*As of 30 June 2016. _ For more information about Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (SEHK: 86), please visit its website at www.shkco.com [1]. * For enquiries, please contact: *Nancy Chen (852) 3748 2823 nancy.chen@shkco.com Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=SVJLGRMWWF [2] Document title: Sun Hung Kai & Co Appoints Chief Investment Officer Strengthening Strategic Development of Principal Investments Business 09/01/2017 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6463bb5ef090421e23cbd21318a4bc8f&application_id=534587&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=7acb157be5d2986544bcc6c30164d550&application_id=534587&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

