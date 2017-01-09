

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are exhibiting a mixed trend on Monday following the record closing highs on Wall Street Friday after U.S. jobs data for the month of December showed an increase in hourly wage growth, even as job growth was weaker than expected.



Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar's rising strength against Asian currencies also weighed on investor sentiment. The Japanese market is closed for a public holiday.



The U.S. Labor Department said non-farm payroll employment climbed by 156,000 jobs in December, while economists had expected an increase of about 175,000 jobs. The report also said the unemployment rate inched up to 4.7 percent in December from 4.6 percent in November, matching economist estimates.



The Australian market is advancing for the fifth straight session.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 44.10 points or 0.77 percent to 5,799.70, off a high of 5,800.80 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is advancing 41.10 points or 0.74 percent to 5,850.10.



In the banking sector, ANZ Banking, National Australia Bank, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank are higher in a range of 0.6 percent to 1.2 percent.



In the oil sector, Woodside Petroleum is adding 0.5 percent, Santos is rising 0.7 percent and Oil Search is edging up less than 0.1 percent.



The major miners are weak, weighed down by weaker iron ore prices. Fortescue Metals is down more than 3 percent, Rio Tinto is declining almost 2 percent and BHP Billiton is losing 0.7 percent.



Whitehaven Coal has lowered the production outlook for its Narrabri mine in NSW by about six percent after saying it encountered adverse geotechnical conditions at the site. The company's shares are losing almost 4 percent.



Gold miners Newcrest Mining is lower by 0.4 percent and Evolution Mining is down 0.5 percent after gold prices slipped Friday.



CSL has received marketing approval from the European Commission for its new haemophilia A treatment called AFSTYLA, and plans to launch the product in Europe in the coming months. The vaccines and blood product supplier's are advancing more than 1 percent.



In economic news, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said that the total number of building approvals in Australia issued in November climbed a seasonally adjusted 7.0 percent on month in November. That beat forecasts for an increase of 4.5 percent following the upwardly revised 11.8 percent contraction in October.



The latest survey from the Australian Industry Group showed that the construction sector in Australia continued to contract in December, albeit at a slower pace, with a Performance of Construction Index score of 47.0. That's up from 46.6 in November, although it remains beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



The total number of job ads in Australia was down 1.9 percent on month in December after rising 1.7 percent in November, ANZ Bank said.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar slipped against the U.S. dollar following the release of U.S. jobs data. In early trades Monday, the local unit was trading at US$0.7294, down from US$0.7322 on Friday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai, South Korea, New Zealand and Singapore are also higher. Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia and Taiwan are modestly lower. The Japanese market is closed for the 'Coming of Age Day' holiday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Friday following the release of the Labor Department's closely-watched monthly employment report for December.



The Dow closed up 64.51 points or 0.3 percent at 19,963.80, while the Nasdaq climbed 33.12 points or 0.6 percent to 5,521.06 and the S&P 500 rose 7.98 points or 0.4 percent to 2,276.98. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 set new record closing highs.



The major European markets moved modestly higher on Friday. While the German DAX Index inched up by 0.12 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index gained 0.20 percent and the French CAC 40 Index rose 0.19 percent.



Crude oil futures rose Friday after the Wall Street Journal reported that Saudi Arabia has cut production as promised. However, In Asian trades Monday, crude oil slipped $0.24 or 0.44 percent to $53.75 a barrel.



