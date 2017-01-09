5G, cars, clothes, content, health care, sports, travel, smart cities, AR, VR, robotics, AI and more debuted at world's largest innovation event

CES® 2017, the 50th anniversary of the largest global gathering of innovation and connectivity, concluded today, introducing ground-breaking products, providing opportunities for companies in every major global industry to conduct business, and shattering records.

CES 2017 showcased the connected future of technology. With more than 3,800 exhibiting companies and exhibit space of more than 2.6 million net square feet, CES 2017 was a record-breaker, welcoming the world's biggest companies in addition to hosting more than 600 startups at the Eureka Park Marketplace. More than 175,000 industry professionals, including 55,000 from outside the U.S., convened in Las Vegas to drive the ever-evolving global technology industry forward. A highlight video announcing official show stats can be found here.

"CES 2017 shifted to a new level as large and small companies from around the globe gathered to reveal solutions for many of our world's most challenging problems," said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, Consumer Technology Association (CTA)TM. "Our industry is bettering the world through connectivity and innovation, touching literally every facet of our lives. Today's connected world was on full display this week at CES 2017 our largest, boldest show in history."

"From startups to established businesses, traditional tech companies, along with those in new industries like travel and sports, came together and vigorously embraced technology for the 50th anniversary of CES," said Karen Chupka, senior vice president, CES and corporate business strategy, CTA. "This year's show was all about connectivity both in the form of the technologies unveiled and in the valuable face-to-face business connections happening throughout the show."

"CES is the world's most important technology trade show, but now it is so much more," said John Penney, chief strategy officer, Starz. "By gathering the world's great innovators, companies, technologies, products and entrepreneurs in one place, CES is now an integral part of the global innovation system. CES and its attendees are working to build a better future for us all."

"CES 2017 was a global showcase that demonstrated that we are in a new era of innovation where technology is valued not just for the devices it produces but for the experiences it makes possible," said Bridget Karlin, managing director, IOT, Intel.

Connectivity was everywhere at CES 2017 enabling nearly every product category, from self-driving cars and smart cities to digital health and 5G and a major focus throughout CES conference tracks. 5G will revolutionize our connected world, and the entire connected ecosystem came together at CES 2017.

"CES 2017 was a coming out party for the future of 5G which we estimate will generate a net 20 million new jobs," said Dr. Jim Mault, vice president and chief medical officer, Qualcomm Life.

CES 2017 welcomed government officials from around the world. U.S. government leaders in attendance included three members of the Federal Trade Commission, three members of the Federal Communications Commission, U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx, along with U.S. Senator Dean Heller and seven members of the U.S. House of Representatives. Other top level U.S. government attendees included representatives from the Federal Aviation Administration, Department of Energy, Department of Homeland Security, International Trade Commission and Patent and Trademark Office.

Notable global political leaders in attendance included His Royal Highness Prince Constantijn of the Netherlands; Fran?ois Fillon, French presidential candidate; Axelle Lemaire, France's Deputy Minister for Innovation and Digital Affairs; Henk Kamp, Dutch Minister of Economic Affairs; Jaime Reyes Robles, Secretary of Innovation, Science and Technology, Government of the State of Jalisco, Mexico; Adebayo Shittu, Nigeria's Honourable Minister of Communications; Navdeep Bains, Canada's Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development; Brad Duguid, Canada's Ontario Minister of Economic Development and Growth; and Matt Hancock MP, Minister of State for Digital and Culture, Department for Culture, Media and Sport, UK Government.

"CES educates public officials about our industry," said John Godfrey, senior vice president of public policy, Samsung Electronics. "It was great to see so many key officials at this year's show."

CES is the global stage for innovation, with attendees from more than 150 countries and more than 100 official national delegations.

"This is the one show where I can see all of my international partners in one place. It is the one event where I invite them and they all come," said John Ivey, president and CEO, MiTek Corp. and AtlasIED8.

CES 2017 drew world-famous celebrities from Hollywood, sports, eSports and music to Las Vegas to experience the latest in tech. CES Ambassador Aisha Tyler; Major League Baseball All-Star Bryce Harper; NBA Hall-of-Famer Shaquille O'Neal, U.S. Olympian Michael Phelps and actress Octavia Spencer were among the many stars participating in the show. See a full list of celebrities attending CES 2017.

With more than 6,500 members of the media in attendance, CES 2017 garnered worldwide media coverage. The show also received impressive social media momentum, including nearly 1.4 million mentions using CES2017 hashtags.

CES 2017 also hosted competitive contests, including the Best of CES awards, presented by Engadget, and the Mobile App Showdown, presented by Living in Digital Times. The semi-finals for Richard Branson's Extreme Tech Challenge (XTC) also returned to CES for a chance to compete in the final round of competition at Branson's Nekar Island. Be sure to check out all the winners.

Now in its third year, the annual CES Asia™ will run June 7-9, 2017 in Shanghai, China, showcasing the latest ideas and innovations from global brands and promising startups. Companies interested in applying to exhibit can find more details at CESAsia.com.

CTA will release final CES 2017 attendance figures after the show's independent audit late this spring. CES will return to Las Vegas Tuesday, Jan. 9 through Friday, Jan. 12, 2018.

Note to Editors: The official name of the global technology event is "CES Please do not use "Consumer Electronics Show" or "International CES" to refer to the event.

High-definition video b-roll from CES is available for easy download on CESbroll.com

About CES:

CES is the world's gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. It has served as the proving ground for innovators and breakthrough technologies for 50 years-the global stage where next-generation innovations are introduced to the marketplace. As the largest hands-on event of its kind, CES features all aspects of the industry. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)TM, it attracts the world's business leaders and pioneering thinkers. Check out CES video highlights. Follow CES online at CES.tech and on social.

UPCOMING EVENTS Winter Break Digital Patriots Dinner March 9-12, Snowmass, CO April 4, National Portrait Gallery, Washington, DC CES on the Hill Innovate! and Celebrate April 5, Washington, DC October 9-11, San Francisco, CA CES Asia 2017 CES 2018 June 7-9, Shanghai, China January 9-12, Las Vegas, NV CEO Summit June 21-24, Amalfi Coast, Italy

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170108005060/en/

Contacts:

Consumer Technology Association

Allison Fried, 703-907-7603

afried@CTA.tech

www.CTA.tech

or

Sarah Brown, 703-907-4326

sbrown@CTA.tech

www.CES.tech