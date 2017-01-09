CEO Geoffrey McDonough to Leave Sobi

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Jan 09, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi') today announces that Geoffrey McDonough will leave Sobi on 1 July 2017, and that a search for a new Chief Executive Officer has been initiated to identify his successor.

"Geoffrey McDonough has created remarkable value in his term as CEO. Under his leadership Sobi has become a prominent rare disease biotech company with a vibrant and growing commercial portfolio and significant growth potential ahead", says Håkan Björklund, Chairman of the Board of Sobi, "Given the increasing demand and focus of our business in Europe, the Board has decided that Sobi needs more continuous presence in Stockholm than Geoffrey can sustain given his current location in Boston."

"Sobi stands today on the platform of a strong and unique rare disease position supported by several years of strong financial results", says Geoffrey McDonough, CEO and President of Sobi, "The Company is entering a period of unprecedented growth and opportunity that will benefit from local leadership."

The company will host an investor and analyst conference call on 9 January at 12:30 pm CET, where Geoffrey McDonough, CEO and Håkan Björklund, Chairman of the Board, will make a brief statement and will be available for questions.

To participate in the telephone conference, please call:

SE: +46 8 56642698

UK: +44 2030089808

US: +1 8558315946

About Sobi'

Sobi is an international specialty healthcare company dedicated to rare diseases. Sobi's mission is to develop and deliver innovative therapies and services to improve the lives of patients. The product portfolio is primarily focused on Haemophilia, Inflammation and Genetic diseases. Sobi also markets a portfolio of specialty and rare disease products across Europe, the Middle East, North Africa and Russia for partner companies. Sobi is a pioneer in biotechnology with world-class capabilities in protein biochemistry and biologics manufacturing. In 2015, Sobi had total revenues of SEK 3.2 billion (USD 385 M) and about 700 employees. The share (STO: SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More information is available at www.sobi.com.

This information is information that Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of Linda Holmström, Senior Communications Manager, at 06:00 am CET on 9 January 2017.

