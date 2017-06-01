Tallinn, Estonia, 2017-01-09 07:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



During the period 02/02/2017 - 06/01/2017 AS SEB Pank purchased in the name and on behalf of AS PRFoods the shares of AS PRFoods as market transactions as follows:



Date Amount Price per Share (eur) Sum (eur) 02/01/2017 3,738 0.3720 1,390.54 03/01/2017 3,795 0.3700 1,404.15 04/01/2017 3,715 0.3690 1,370.84 05/01/2017 3,664 0.3690 1,352.02 06/01/2017 4,614 0.3700 1,707.18 Total 19,526 0.3700 7,224.72



Accumulated total under the share buyback programme since 01/07/2014:



Amount of shares bought back Average Price per Share (eur) Cost in total (eur) 682,980 0.5388 367,986.80



The own shares buy-back programme is carried out in accordance with the resolutions of the General Meetings of shareholders of AS PRFoods held on 29/05/2014 and 26/05/2016 and the Commission Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures.



Indrek Kasela AS PRFoods Member of the Management Board Phone: +372 6033 800 investor@prfoods.ee www.prfoods.ee