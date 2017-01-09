Rakuten Deutschland Uses Wirecard's Expanded Service

MUNICH, January 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Rakuten and Wirecard expand their cooperative relationship with new payment methods

JCB and Diners with additional protection are now also available on the e-commerce platform

Rakuten Deutschland GmbH, which operates the eponymous e-commerce platform, is now expanding its existing collaboration with Wirecard, offering additional payment methods in the process.

Rakuten Deutschland GmbH, a subsidiary of the Japanese platform Rakuten Inc., is a shop software for merchants and a marketplace for end customers in a single solution which also handles payment processing. More than 7,000 suppliers currently use the multi-award-winning e-commerce platform to sell over 22 million products. The marketplace operator assumes responsibility for the whole process for all connected merchants, from receipt of order to payment.

In order to better support merchants in terms of customer retention, the collaboration has now been expanded with regard to its technology: from now on, merchants can offer payment via JCB and Diners credit cards, including the safety features J Secure and Diners' ProtectBuy.

Frank Hümmer, CPO at Rakuten Deutschland GmbH: "We have already been relying upon Wirecard AG's payment offers for about ten years now. By offering additional services, merchants and consumers can benefit at the same time, as now even more international payment processes and risk management processes are available. With this, we as a marketplace can cater to even more payment needs in future."

Marion Laewe, Vice President Consumer Goods at Wirecard: "Digital marketplaces such as Rakuten have revolutionised the retail sector with their aggregation model, which brings buyers and sellers together. As a payment service provider and acquiring bank, we positioned ourselves in this exciting environment early on and can now provide tailored offers."

As an international payment processor, Wirecard cooperates worldwide with all renowned credit card organisations and a variety of acquirers. Using a standardised interface, Wirecard offers merchants from across the world efficient access to a system which impresses both on account of its convenient payment processing and its comprehensive fraud protection.

About Wirecard:

Wirecard AG is a global technology group that supports companies in accepting electronic payments from all sales channels. As a leading independent supplier, the Wirecard Group offers outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments. A global platform bundles international payment acceptances and methods with supplementary fraud prevention solutions. With regard to issuing own payment instruments in the form of cards or mobile payment solutions, the Wirecard Group provides companies with an end-to-end infrastructure, including the requisite licences for card and account products. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Securities Exchange (TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060, WDI). For further information about Wirecard, please visit http://www.wirecard.com or follow us on Twitter @wirecard.

About Rakuten Deutschland GmbH:

Rakuten is an e-commerce platform and is one of the leading German marketplaces with an online shop system, offering a variety of products which is continuously growing. Visitors to http://www.rakuten.de currently have a choice of over 22 million products from more than 7,000 active merchants from across the whole of Germany. This end-to-end solution is ideal for e-commerce start-ups or can be used as a powerful sales channel for pre-existing online shops as well as a multichannel solution for high-street stores. Rakuten Deutschland GmbH's full service offer includes comprehensive payment processing, customer communication during the order process, continuous updating of terms and conditions and assumption of payment default risks.

About Rakuten Inc.:

Rakuten, Inc. (4755: Tokyo) is one of the world's leading internet service providers. It offers a range of products and services for consumers and companies, with a focus on e-commerce, financial services and digital content. In both 2012 and 2013, Rakuten was included in the top 10 of Forbes magazine's annual "World's Most Innovative Companies" list. Rakuten is expanding worldwide and currently operates across Asia, Europe, America and Oceania. Rakuten was founded in 1997. It is headquartered in Tokyo and employs around 14,000 staff worldwide. Further information can be found at: http://global.rakuten.com/corp/.



Wirecard media contact:

Wirecard AG

Jana Tilz

Tel.: +49 (0) 89 4424 1363

Email: jana.tilz@wirecard.com