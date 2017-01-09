KONECRANES PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE January 9, 2017 at 08:30 EET Konecranes has on January 6, 2017, received a notification under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Market Act according to which the holding of Polaris Capital Management LLC in Konecranes Plc's shares and votes has decreased below 5 percent due to dilution related to Konecranes Plc's share issue.



Total positions of Polaris Capital Management LLC on January 5, 2017:



% of % of shares and Total Total number of shares voting rights of shares and and through financial both voting rights voting instruments (B) in % of issuer rights (A+B) (A) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Resulting situation of 4.34% - 4.34% 82,872,342 the date on which the threshold was crossed of reached -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Position of previous 5.01% - 5.01% - notification --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:



Shares and voting rights



Class/type Number of shares Number of shares % of shares and % of shares and of shares and voting and voting voting rights voting rights ISIN code rights rights -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA Direct (SMA Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) 9:5) 9:6 and 9:7) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FI00090058 - 3,597,639 - 4.34% 70 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL - 3,597,639 - 4.34% --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



KONECRANES PLC



Miikka Kinnunen Vice President, Investor Relations



FURTHER INFORMATION Mr. Miikka Kinnunen, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 (0) 20 427 2050



Konecranes is a world-leading group of Lifting Businesses™, serving a broad range of customers, including manufacturing and process industries, shipyards, ports and terminals. Konecranes provides productivity enhancing lifting solutions as well as services for lifting equipment of all makes. The Group has 18,000 employees at 600 locations in 50 countries. Konecranes class A share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: KCR).



DISTRIBUTION Nasdaq Helsinki Major media www.konecranes.com