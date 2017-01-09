Fabege - Snow Software Moves to Solna Business Park

NACKA, Sweden, Jan 09, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Fabege has signed a lease with Snow Software AB, which is relocating its Swedish head office to Solna Business Park. The parties have signed a green seven-year lease covering approximately 4,100 sqm at an annual rent totalling just over SEK 11m. Occupancy will take place in February 2018.

Snow Software develops Software Asset Management solutions that help companies to only pay for the software licenses they actually use. Over 6,000 customers from all over the world currently use Snow Software's solutions, and the company has offices in around 18 different countries. Some 250 employees are based at the Swedish head office.

"Snow Software is continuing to experience rapid growth and is constantly attracting new employees. We need to improve, change and renew our workplace to keep pace with our growth, as this creates the best conditions to allow us to continue delivering at the high level demanded by the software industry. Now we will be working with Fabege to build an office that reflects the company's ethos and culture," says Peter Björkman, Chief Technology Officer.

The rapid rate of expansion prompted Snow Software to seek out larger, modern and flexible premises with scope for continued growth. They will therefore be leaving Huvudsta next year and moving in to offices at Svetsarvägen 15, right in the centre of Solna Business Park's main street.

"We're genuinely looking forward to welcoming a dynamic, fast-growing technology company to the area. Snow Software will make a positive contribution to the business culture we have here," says Susanna Elvsén, Market Area Manager for Fabege at Solna Business Park.

