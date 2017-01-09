Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract signed by Korian (Paris:KORI) with Natixis, the following assets were held in the liquidity account as at 31 December 2016:

33,872 Korian shares;

€3,513,848.69.

At the date of the previous semi-annual report (30 June 2016), the following assets were held in the liquidity account:

19,798 Korian shares;

€4,063,936.

As at 1 July 2015, date of the entry into force of the contract, the following assets were held in the liquidity account:

85,266 Korian shares;

€1,805,872.05.

Next press release: 8 February 2017 after close of trading

2016 full-year revenues

ABOUT KORIAN

Korian, an expert in care and support services for the elderly, manages the first European network of nursing homes, specialized clinics, assisted living facilities, hospital care and home-care services with more than 710 facilities. Present in four countries (France, Germany, Belgium and Italy), the Group has a capacity of more than 71,500 beds and employs around 45,000 people.

For more information, please visit the website: www.korian.com

Korian is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment A and is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Health Care, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small and MSCI Global Small Cap

Euronext ticker: KORI ISIN: FR0010386334 Reuters: KORI.PA Bloomberg: KORI.FP

