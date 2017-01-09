Wencor Group and Greiner aerospace Enter New Partnership

PEACHTREE CITY, Georgia and FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Greiner aerospace Inc. has appointed Wencor Group as its distribution partner worldwide. Under the new partnership, Wencor Group will provide aircraft cushions and dress covers for the global aerospace market including Asia, Europe and the Americas effective December 31, 2016, expanding Wencor Group's existing market capability.

"Greiner aerospace has the greatest understanding and innovation of aircraft cushions and dress covers in the aviation industry. Greiner aerospace produces thousands of cushions weekly and the highest quality standards and together we have a stronger presence in the marketplace and add value to our customers," stated Dave Daniels, VP Sales-North America of Wencor Group.

"We are pleased and excited to be working together with Wencor to better serve the global market through Wencor's Sales and Distribution network," said Thomas Danner CEO of Greiner aerospace.

Wencor will be the primary stocking distributor of Greiner aerospace aircraft cushions and dress covers for aftermarket products and continues to invest in reliable solutions that build trust and value. Wencor Group and Greiner aerospace work closely together to ensure the highest quality products are available to meet the performance and availability expectations of the market.

About Wencor Group

Wencor Group is a global aerospace industry leader that offers PMA design, CMM and DER repairs, and distribution solutions for airline operations, repair stations, manufacturers, and militaries around the world. Corporate affiliates include: Wencor, Aerospace Coatings International, Soundair Aviation Services, Flight Line Products, Xtra Aerospace and Kitco Defense. Wencor Group is headquartered in the Atlanta metro area with locations in Utah, Amsterdam, Singapore, Beijing, Shanghai, Istanbul, Miami, Washington, Alabama and Southern California. For more information, please visit www.wencorgroup.com.

About Greiner aerospace Inc.

Greiner aerospace is a full service provider for aircraft seating comfort and style. They fulfill all customer needs, from long to short haul, from economy to first class. Greiner aerospace provides seat cushions and dress covers to the all major seat OEMs worldwide. They are globally presented with five locations on three continents and strive to provide our customers with the most innovative products and materials. Greiner aerospace is a company of Greiner Foam International. For more information, visit www.greiner-aerospace.com

Contact: Brian Humphrey, +1-678-490-0140