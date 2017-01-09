Arian Silver Corporation - San Celso Exploration Update

ARIAN SILVER

9 January 2017

San Celso Exploration Update

Arian Silver Corporation ("Arian Silver" or the "Company") is pleased to announce high-grade silver results from the recently completed surface sampling and geological mapping of its wholly-owned San Celso project located in central Zacatecas State, Mexico.

These results demonstrate that San Celso contains several largely unexploited high-grade veins and include promising lead and zinc grades.

Sample ID True width (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Pb (ppm) Zn (ppm) 37551 1.2 0.037 20.1 670 255 37552 0.95 0.018 2.5 334 408 37553 1.8 0.435 146 1950 8000 37554 1.05 0.059 395.9 1140 3460 SC-S1 0.75 0.007 18.5 319 520 SC-S2 0.55 - 28.6 314 760 SC-S4 0.95 0.159 81 13700 6200 SC-S7 1.2 0.608 21.4 10100 6400 SCD001 Grab Sample 0.064 179 890 3830 SCD002 1.1 0.032 116 660 3680 SCD003 0.8 0.007 22.4 276 1880 SCD004 0.75 0.165 87 1350 8200 SCD005 0.8 0.097 99 1100 13900 SCD006 2.2 0.037 286 1770 6300 SCD007 Grab Sample 0.013 30.4 450 7300 SCD008 Grab Sample 0.093 78 1040 10700 SCD009 0.95 0.052 350.5 1440 5000 SCD010 0.45 0.088 346.9 2160 6600 SCD011 1.15 0.132 253.9 3460 7000 SCD012 Grab Sample 0.053 68 1660 2420 SCD013 Grab Sample 0.077 111 1170 7200 SCD014 Grab Sample 0.098 61 1040 4500

The San Celso project is located in the Pánfilo Natera-Ojocaliente mining district, an emerging district in this part of Mexico which already has defined resources exceeding 100 million ounces of silver. Historical exploration and subsequent reports indicate the presence of five major vein systems that have been previously exploited in parts during colonial times but none of which appear to have been systematically drilled to define a compliant resource.

The preliminary geochemical exploration work at San Celso suggests the silver-lead-zinc mineralisation is indicative of a low sulphidation epithermal system, and initial observations of the vein systems at San Celso indicate similarities to the Company's previously owned and nearby San José mine where historic mining exploited the San José vein down to approximately 300 metres. At San Celso, historic mining terminated at the water table (approximately 90 metres) and the Company believes there is considerable depth potential to both the San Celso and Las Cristinitas veins.

A schematic map of the area showing the various identified veins is illustrated at:

www.ariansilver.com/assets/img/170109SanCelsoSampling.jpg

Arian Silver owns mineral concessions over approximately 1,500 hectares in the heart of the Zacatecas mining district, which includes the Company's wholly-owned San Celso project.

Jim Williams, Chief Executive Officer of Arian commented: "We continue to systematically explore our exploration projects, all of which are located in central Zacatecas State. Our initial surface sampling and mapping programme has now been completed on our San Celso project and has resulted in the surface extension of the San Celso and Las Cristinitas veins by over 800 metres. Over the coming months, we shall be focussing on further evaluation of San Celso and nearby mining concessions with the intention of identifying additional areas of mineralisation."

