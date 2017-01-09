Games Publisher Madmoo Selects SafeCharge to Deliver In-game Payments for Multi-player Title Rage War

LONDON, January 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Game monetisation made simple with SafeCharge's advanced payments solutions

SafeCharge (LON: SCH), a leader in advanced payment technologies, today announced that it has been selected by Madmoo, a leading browser game publishing house. As part of the agreement, SafeCharge will provide in-game payments for Madmoo's new title, Rage War created by game developer, Fury Studio. Implementation of SafeCharge's advanced payments solutions has enabled Fury Studio to boost approval ratios, deliver an improved checkout experience for players and reduce fraudulent transactions.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160526/372493LOGO )



SafeCharge provides a range of payments products and services including a customised Personalised Cashier, a comprehensive back office featuring advanced reporting tools, and robust fraud prevention capabilities. In order to market the game globally, SafeCharge has enabled a number of local payment methods, currencies and languages to provide global coverage.

"SafeCharge is excited to be collaborating with Madmoo to provide advanced payments technologies for their distinctive client base," stated Yuval Ziv, COO, SafeCharge. "We strive to improve the checkout experience and security of Rage War players by optimising every aspect of the payments funnel."

"SafeCharge is our partner of choice for in-game payments based on experience with its advanced technology based solutions and its expertise in mobile payments," Hristo Tenchev, CEO, Madmoo. "We believe that our collaboration will enable Rage War to gain traction in new markets and offer players an enhanced in-game journey leading to increased conversions and reduced abandonments."

"Collaboration with our publisher Madmoo has given us access to SafeCharge's advanced technology capabilities and enabled us to achieve high approval ratios maximizing our revenues," stated Nadejda Danabasheva, Chief Gaming Officer, Fury Studio, Ltd. "As we are continuously expanding our games portfolio, we envision that SafeCharge will be our preferred payments partner based on its performance and the perfect fit of its solution portfolio to our unique needs."

About SafeCharge

SafeCharge International Group Limited is a global provider of payments services, technologies and risk management solutions for online and mobile businesses. The SafeCharge group has a diversified, blue chip client base and is a trusted payment partner for customers from various e-commerce verticals. SafeCharge has been Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard ("PCI-DSS") Level 1 certified since 2007 and is listed on the London Stock Exchange AIM market (LSE: SCH). The Company's wholly owned subsidiary, SafeCharge Limited, is an authorized Electronic Money Institution regulated by the Central Bank of Cyprus and a principal member of MasterCard Europe and VISA Europe. The SafeCharge group has operations in the UK, Cyprus, Bulgaria, Israel, Germany, Austria and Ireland. http://www.safecharge.com/

About Madmoo

Madmoo is XS Software's first gaming portal. It includes an overview of all our games. In the near future we are expanding Madmoo's capacity and including many new games both - ours and our partners' ones. Madmoo portal is another one of the company's brands as well as all the games we have created.

XS Software, with its headquarters in Sofia, Bulgaria is expanding worldwide and conquering the international market. Our games are being played around the world and the Internet makes it possible: XS Software games can be played anywhere. Potential language barriers don't stand a chance: the international community of gamers is already profiting from numerous translations of individual games as well as the game portal madmoo.com. The company has more than 60 employees and it operates in more than 40 countries. http://www.xs-software.com/

About Fury

Fury is a Bulgarian gaming company that focuses on developing cross-platform products. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Sofia. The studio is currently working on its first game - the MMO strategy Rage War. The game was officially released in September 2016 and is available in Bulgaria, Poland, Croatia, Romania and Hungary. International release is expected in Q2 of 2017

http://furystudio.com/



