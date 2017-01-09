sprite-preloader
Montag, 09.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 551 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,928 Euro		+0,028
+3,11 %
WKN: A1KAFP ISIN: GB00B90XFF12 Ticker-Symbol: 88S1 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SOUND ENERGY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SOUND ENERGY PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PETROMAROC CORPORATION PLC
PETROMAROC CORPORATION PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PETROMAROC CORPORATION PLC0,039-7,14 %
SOUND ENERGY PLC0,928+3,11 %