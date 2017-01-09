Tallinn, Estonia, 2017-01-09 08:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Date Event Shortname Issuer Market ================================================================================ 05.01.2017 - 03.02.2017 Takeover offer LTT1R Latvijas tilti RIG period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.01.2017 Maturity date VLBBSTR00117 SEB bankas VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.01.2017 - 13.01.2017 Activity PRF1T PRFoods TLN results, 12 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.01.2017 Government LTGCB06023B, Lietuvos VLN securities LTGNB06023B Respublikos auction Vyriausybe -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.01.2017 Dividend GZE1R Latvijas Gaze RIG payment date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.01.2017 Coupon payment ABLV018518C ABLV Bank RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.01.2017 Coupon payment ABLV007018D ABLV Bank RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.01.2017 Activity OEG1T Olympic TLN results, 12 Entertainment months Group -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.01.2017 Extraordinary TMA1R Talsu RIG General mezrupnieciba Meeting --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
For more information please visit full investor calendar: http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en
Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/
Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
Date Event Shortname Issuer Market ================================================================================ 05.01.2017 - 03.02.2017 Takeover offer LTT1R Latvijas tilti RIG period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.01.2017 Maturity date VLBBSTR00117 SEB bankas VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.01.2017 - 13.01.2017 Activity PRF1T PRFoods TLN results, 12 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.01.2017 Government LTGCB06023B, Lietuvos VLN securities LTGNB06023B Respublikos auction Vyriausybe -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.01.2017 Dividend GZE1R Latvijas Gaze RIG payment date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.01.2017 Coupon payment ABLV018518C ABLV Bank RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.01.2017 Coupon payment ABLV007018D ABLV Bank RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.01.2017 Activity OEG1T Olympic TLN results, 12 Entertainment months Group -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.01.2017 Extraordinary TMA1R Talsu RIG General mezrupnieciba Meeting --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
For more information please visit full investor calendar: http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en
Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/
Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.