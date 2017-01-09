Tallinn, Estonia, 2017-01-09 08:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Date Event Shortname Issuer Market ================================================================================ 05.01.2017 - 03.02.2017 Takeover offer LTT1R Latvijas tilti RIG period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.01.2017 Maturity date VLBBSTR00117 SEB bankas VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.01.2017 - 13.01.2017 Activity PRF1T PRFoods TLN results, 12 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.01.2017 Government LTGCB06023B, Lietuvos VLN securities LTGNB06023B Respublikos auction Vyriausybe -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.01.2017 Dividend GZE1R Latvijas Gaze RIG payment date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.01.2017 Coupon payment ABLV018518C ABLV Bank RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.01.2017 Coupon payment ABLV007018D ABLV Bank RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.01.2017 Activity OEG1T Olympic TLN results, 12 Entertainment months Group -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.01.2017 Extraordinary TMA1R Talsu RIG General mezrupnieciba Meeting --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



For more information please visit full investor calendar: http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.