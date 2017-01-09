Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-01-09 08:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Date Event Shortname Issuer Market ================================================================================ 05.01.2017 - Takeover offer LTT1R Latvijas tilti RIG 03.02.2017 period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.01.2017 Maturity date VLBBSTR00117 SEB bankas VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.01.2017 - Activity results, PRF1T PRFoods TLN 13.01.2017 12 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.01.2017 Government LTGCB06023B Lietuvos Respublikos VLN securities auction LTGNB06023B Vyriausybe -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.01.2017 Dividend payment GZE1R Latvijas Gaze RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.01.2017 Coupon payment date ABLV018518C ABLV Bank RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.01.2017 Coupon payment date ABLV007018D ABLV Bank RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.01.2017 Activity results, OEG1T Olympic TLN 12 months Entertainment Group -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.01.2017 Extraordinary TMA1R Talsu mezrupnieciba RIG General Meeting --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
For more information please visit full investor calendar: http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en
Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
