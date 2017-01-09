Nordic Mines AB: Cancellation of Extraordinary General Meeting in Nordic Mines AB (publ)

From the Board of Directors of Nordic Mines AB (publ) ("Nordic Mines" or the "Company") with reference to the notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) issued on 29 November 2016.

The Board of Directors of Nordic Mines has resolved to cancel the EGM of 9 January 2017, to which the shareholders have been summoned to decide on an amendment of the articles of association.

This would have included the introduction of a new class of shares, preferential shares, and a directed issue of common shares and preferential shares to the Company's major shareholder, Lau Su Holding AB, and to Lao Tzu Investments AB.

The decision to cancel the EGM has been taken because the Board of Directors of Nordic Mines has decided to take necessary steps to carry out a rights issue of common shares to the Company's shareholders of approximately 5M USD. This is subject to shareholders' approval, details of which will be announced in due course.

Nordic Mines AB (publ) is obliged to make this information public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 am CET on 9 January 2017.

Nordic Mines is a Nordic mining and exploration company. The Laiva mine in Finland produced gold between 2011 and 2014. The deposit is among the largest in the Nordic region. Nordic Mines is a member of SveMin and applies its reporting regulations for public mining and exploration companies. The Nordic Mines share has been admitted for trading on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list. For further information, see www.nordicmines.com (http://www.nordicmines.com/).

