

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - European markets are poised for a positive start on Monday despite no clear catalysts. The dollar rebounded and Asian stocks are trading mixed as the latest U.S. jobs data showing strong wage gains bolstered the case for swifter rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.



Oil prices fell after the weekly U.S. oil count increased and reports suggested that Iran is boosting its crude tanker exports.



Investors keep a wary eye on China's yuan after the country's central bank guided the currency lower at its sharpest pace since June, partly reversing some of the currency's sharp gains racked up last week.



China's foreign-exchange reserves fell to the lowest level in nearly six years last month as authorities stepped up efforts to control the yuan's descent ahead of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, data showed on Saturday.



Trump is supposed to hold a news conference in New York City on Wednesday, with his views on tax reform, infrastructure spending and China trade stance under close scrutiny.



In economic releases, German industrial production figures are slated for release in the European session, with economists expecting output to rise 0.7 percent in November from the previous month, following a 0.3 percent rise in October. Investors also await German foreign trade data and unemployment figures from the euro area later in the session.



In stock-specific action, auto and healthcare stocks could be in focus after German carmaker Volkswagen announced a recall of almost 50,000 vehicles in China to fix brake problems and French drug maker Ipsen announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to buy some assets of U.S. peer Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.



U.S. stocks rose on Friday as investors digested a mixed jobs report as well as downbeat data on factory orders and trade deficit. Despite a smaller-than-expected jobs gain and a slight uptick in the unemployment rate, the latest jobs report showed a rebound in wages last month.



The Dow rose 0.3 percent but failed yet again to clear the magic 20,000 mark, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq and the S&P 500 gained 0.6 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively to reach fresh record closing highs.



European markets ended off their day's lows on Friday as the U.S. jobs report showed the 75th straight month of job growth. The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index ended little changed with a negative bias. The German DAX inched up 0.1 percent while France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added about 0.2 percent each.



