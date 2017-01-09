

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Petrofac Ltd. (POFCF.PK, POFCY.PK, PFC.L) announced the company has signed a contract worth close to $600 million with Salalah LPG SFZCO, subsidiary of Oman Oil Facilities Development Company, to undertake the engineering, procurement and construction of Salalah LPG extraction project in the southern part of Oman.



The company's scope of work under the 36-month lump sum EPC contract will include construction of the liquefied petroleum gas unit and associated facilities, including tie-ins to existing pipeline infrastructure, together with LPG storage and jetty facilities at the Port of Salalah.



