

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's exports and imports registered faster growth in November, Destatis reported Monday.



Exports logged a monthly increase of 3.9 percent, following a 0.5 percent rise in October. Exports were expected to gain only 0.5 percent.



Likewise, imports growth more than doubled to 3.5 percent from 1.2 percent. This was also faster than the expected 1.1 percent.



As a result, the trade surplus increased to a seasonally adjusted EUR 21.7 billion from EUR 20.6 billion a month ago.



On a yearly basis, shipments rebounded 5.6 percent after falling 4 percent in October. Similarly, imports climbed 4.5 percent, reversing October's 2.3 percent decrease.



The current account surplus fell to an unadjusted EUR 24.6 billion from EUR 24.9 billion in the prior year.



