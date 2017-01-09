Changes in Caverion's Group Management Board and Organisation Structure

HELSINKI, Finland, Jan 09, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Caverion Corporation Stock exchange release -January 9, 2017

The following changes in Caverion's organisation structure and Group Management Board will take place.

Business Units

The development of Caverion's operations requires strengthening the role of the Group level functions Services and Projects. We are increasing the areas of responsibility of these functions and call them business units going forward.

Thomas Hietto (born 1967, M.Sc.,Tech.) has been appointed as the head of business unit Services. He has previously worked at KONE Corporation in various positions for about 20 years, half of which in managerial positions in Asia. He has also acted as the Managing Director of KONE Finland and Baltics and been responsible for the global maintenance business at KONE. Currently he is studying at Stanford University in the United States.

Jarno Hacklin (born 1978, B. Eng.) has been appointed as the head of business unit Projects. He has acted in this position on an interim basis since June 2016 while also acting as Executive Vice President & CEO, Division Finland.

Ville Tamminen (born 1974, LL.M, trained on the bench) has been appointed as the head of Division Finland. Ville Tamminen has acted as Vice President, Sales and Business Development in Caverion Finland since 2011 responsible for business development, sales, marketing and communications. Before that he has acted in various positions in sales and governance in Caverion Finland since 2007.

Thomas Hietto, Jarno Hacklin and Ville Tamminen report to Ari Lehtoranta, President and CEO of Caverion Group and are also members of the Group Management Board.

Group Functions

A new Group function Legal & Governance will be established in the company. The other Group functions are Finance, HR & People and Strategy & IT & Communications.

Anne Viitala (born 1959, LL.M, trained on the bench, eMBA) has been appointed as the head of new Group function Legal & Governance. She has a strong background in international service business. Ms. Viitala has previously worked at Pöyry PLC for more than 20 years, most recently as Executive Vice President, Legal and Communications & Group General Counsel.

Sakari Toikkanen continues as the head of Group function Strategy & IT & Communications, Merja Eskola as the head of Group function HR & People and Martti Ala-Härkönen as the head of Group function Finance. The heads of the Group level functions report to Ari Lehtoranta, President and CEO of Caverion Group and are also members of the Group Management Board.

The appointments will take effect as of January 9, 2017, apart from the appointment of Thomas Hietto. He will start in his position on July 1, 2017. The business unit Services will be headed by Matti Malmberg until June 30, 2017.

"With these changes we strive to ensure the implementation of common practices throughout the Group, whether it be in projects, service and maintenance business or corporate governance. Our divisions have an operative responsibility in countries but the global business units are responsible for the development and harmonisation as well as supporting and following the results of operations," says Ari Lehtoranta, President and CEO.

The CV's and photos of the new Group Management Board members Anne Viitala, Ville Tamminen and Thomas Hietto are available on Caverion's website at http://www.caverion.com/investors/corporate-governance/management-board.

Attachment: Caverion Organisation as of January 9, 2017

