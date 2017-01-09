Tallinn, Estonia, 2017-01-09 08:45 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



As of 07.01.2017 the following significant changes have taken place in the ownership structure of the companies listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn, compared with the standings disclosed earlier.



The levels of 5%, 10%, 15%, 20%, 25%, 33%, 50% and 66% are considered to be significant.



Issuer Previously Per cent of Shareholder disclosed per shares as of cent of shares 07.01.2017 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Arco Vara (6,507,012 shares)* NORDEA BANK FINLAND PLC, CLIENTS 14.11 below 5 NORDEA BANK AB FINLAND BRANCH-NON-TREATY CLIENTS - 13.26 Pro Kapital Grupp (54,271,722 shares)** NORDEA BANK FINLAND PLC, CLIENTS 50.49 below 5 NORDEA BANK AB FINLAND BRANCH-NON-TREATY CLIENTS - 52.57 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------



* 6,117,012 shares at the time of previous disclosure ** 54,203,938 shares at the time of previous disclosure



Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.