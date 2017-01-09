Asklepios Clinics Founder Dr. Broermann Invests in the Start-up Company CeMeT Based in Tübingen

TÜBINGEN, Germany, January 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Gut bacteria and microbiome: important fields for precision medicine in the future

The founder and sole shareholder of the private Asklepios clinics, Dr. Bernard große Broermann, has assumed a 40% shareholding of Center for Metagenomics, CeMeT GmbH. With the Tübiom project (http://www.tuebiom.de ), CeMeT is building one of the world's largest microbiome reference database. The aim is to better understand the influence of the gut bacteria in diseases such as cancer, Alzheimer's disease and diabetes, as well as vitamin deficiencies. Just a few weeks ago, during an event organized by the German Newspaper DIE ZEIT, Dr. Broermann officially announced that Asklepios will intensify its engagement in the field of precision medicine.

The causes of many diseases are unknown and medication is currently only prescribed on a statistical basis. With precision medicine on the rise, a different approach is developing including evaluating genetic variants, the environment and other factors such as the bacteria populating the gut.

As part of this new involvement, the capital of CeMeT has been increased by several million Euros. The founding shareholders of CeMeT, the professors Ingo Autenrieth, Daniel Huson and Detlef Weigel from Tübingen, and CeGaT GmbH, remain part of the company and together hold 55.6% of the shares.

In 2016, more than 600 million dollars were invested into microbiome research. This research field is rapidly increasing and more and more research groups and companies have the need for microbiome analysis and interpretation. The importance of microbiome research is demonstrated by the launch of the "National Microbiome Initiative" by the American government earlier this year. In addition to the Tübiom project, CeMeT has been a service partner of universities and clinics in the field of microbiome analysis since it was founded in 2014. Analysis is performed using state of the art techniques.

CeMeT and Asklepios clinics

In 2014, three well-known scientists and a renowned laboratory for human genetic diagnostics, founded a microbiome company called CeMeT. At the same time, professors Ingo Autenrieth, Daniel Huson and Detlef Weigel in cooperation with CeGaT GmbH started one of the world's largest microbiome projects - the Tübiom. The aim of the project is to make microbiome analysis fit for diagnostic use by creating a reference database. With the founder of the Asklepios clinics as an additional shareholder of CeMeT, the company is supported by 45,000 employees and more than two million patients a year. CeMeT now combines the advantages of being fast and flexible typical for a small company with the possibilities of a large organization. In their everyday business, CeMeT offers microbiome analysis (16S and shotgun) to customers in research and industry. The company combines expertise in pre-analytics, sequencing, data analysis, microbiology and medicine.

