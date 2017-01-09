ForexMart Named As Best Forex Newcomer for 2016

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, January 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --



ForexMart has won as the Best Forex Newcomer of the year in the latest Global Business Outlook Awards.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/452847/ForexMart_Award.jpg )



Global Business Outlook is an established business publication in the financial industry that holds an annual award show to recognize businesses that embody excellence in their fields.

The new award given to ForexMart proves that it is indeed the rising game changer of the brokerage business. And while the trust that the clients grant ForexMart is enough recognition, having this accolade is a proof for all to know that the company is dedicated in its mission to do a job well-done.

ForexMart President Ildar Sharipov is thankful for the award commenting, "We are humbled by this recognition and we have our clients to thank for their unwavering trust. This new award is a symbol of ForexMart's excellent service that brings clients the complacency and security they need in the volatile forex exchange market. We will remain as your anchor while you navigate your way to financial success. ForexMart looks forward to more celebrations with our clients as we make our way to the top."

He further emphasized that the recognition is a sign that the international forex community is taking notice of the company's improved offerings and excellent service that traders are looking for in a brokerage. It serves as an evidence that ForexMart's effort towards a better trading experience is on the right path. The company shall continue to put its best foot forward and keep the client's interest a top priority as it continues to grow in the industry.

ForexMart is an EU Forex Brokerage Firm that offers trading in Forex and financial instruments regulated by the Cyprus Securities Exchange. It specializes in high-tech online trading solutions and uses well-developed systems that is designed to prevent online fraud and restrict scam opportunities. All funds are stored in segregated accounts secured by high-grade EU banks. Clients are granted access to financial markets by using state of the art technology that ensures users experience optimum efficiency and comfort. This is why ForexMart is considered as a modern forex broker, demonstrating the perfect union between innovation and convenience.