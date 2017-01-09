Mobile Mini Partners With Perkbox to Launch a New Perks and Engagement Programme for Employees to Enjoy

LONDON, January 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Mobile Mini (http://www.mobilemini.co.uk/), a provider of portable accomodation and secure storage units, has partnered with Perkbox (http://www.perkbox.co.uk), a leading employee engagement platform, to launch an exciting new incentives, rewards and engagement programme for its employees.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/454241/PRNE_Perkbox_MobileMini_Image.jpg )



As part of its continuing commitment to reward staff, Mobile Mini will now provide its team with free and exclusive access to over two hundred practical and recreational perks. New benefits now available to the team at Mobile Mini via Perkbox include up to 8% off at 20,000 retail stores and 50 nationwide brands, 4% off at Amazon, two for one or 50% off in more than 6,500 restaurants with a free tastecard, free mobile phone insurance, money off in pubs, bars and coffee shops, heavily discounted theatre tickets and attraction day passes, corporate rates in top gym chains and half price MOTs, amongst hundreds of other benefits. Fresh perks will be added to the platform regularly and all employees will be able to redeem these 24/7 via their own dedicated account, using Perkbox's online desktop and tablet platform and smartphone app.

As well as easy online and on-the-go redemption using the latest technology, Mobile Mini staff will also have access to an engagement platform that is designed to enhance financial, emotional and physical wellbeing. This includes a wellness hub of professionally-made online classes in yoga, healthy cooking, exercise and meditation, a 24-hour assistance helpline and financial advice. The team will be automatically enrolled in an online internal Rewards and Recognition platform - a gamified system constructed to facilitate top-down rewards and drive peer-to-peer recognition via the exchange of digital badges. Admin users will also be able to add any other perks they offer in addition to Perkbox to the platform and will be able to track return on investment via an online dashboard, which highlights how many staff are actively using the platform and how much money staff have saved.

Helen Johnson, HR advisor at Mobile Mini, commented: "At Mobile Mini, we strive to be the best in everything we do. Every employee matters to us and we believe that we can only grow and succeed as a company by developing, motivating and recognising our team. Before Perkbox, we did offer benefits to a few of our employees, but our new partnership has revitalised our rewards scheme. We look forward to making our workplace even happier and healthier than it is already!"

Chieu Cao, CMO & Co-Founder at Perkbox, said: "Mobile Mini's recent decision to invest further in employee engagement shows a clear dedication to building a positive working environment and to rewarding employees. We are very excited to be working with Mobile Mini to make them a more attractive place in which to work, and are confident that Perkbox will help them to increase employee retention and attract more talented candidates in the future."

ABOUT MOBILE MINI

For over 40 years, Mobile Mini has been providing secure portable accommodation and storage solutions, through their hire fleet of storage containers and portable accommodation units.

Their units are delivered directly to the customer, via their network of branch locations across the UK, the US and Canada.

In the UK, they have a national network of 16 branches with over 36,000 units in their fleet, which hire site accommodation and secure storage facilities to around 11,300 customers including construction companies, retailers, manufacturers, hospitals, schools, utility companies, distributors, local and national government, hotels, restaurants, entertainment, shopping complexes and individual households.

ABOUT PERKBOX

Perkbox is a cloud-based employee perks and engagement platform for businesses of all sizes, giving employers and employees a range of great perks, social reward and recognition tools and health and wellness platforms that help promote the financial, emotional and physical wellbeing of their team.

Perkbox was set up with the belief that the best companies to work for look after their teams and value their staff. The most successful businesses are comprised of people who are engaged, satisfied and loyal. Providing perks and engagement tools helps build stronger teams and incentivises workers to aspire to greatness.

Until recently, only large corporations could afford to pay for employee perks. Perkbox's easy and wholly customised offering allows SMEs to reward and incentivise their growing team with perks that help build a happy work culture with an investment in line with their budgets.

