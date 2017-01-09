Nordax has Recruited Lennart Erlandson as new CFO

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Jan 09, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Lennart Erlandson has been appointed new Chief Financial Officer for Nordax. Lennart will assume his position during April 2017 and will be a member of the senior management team and report to CEO Morten Falch.

Lennart Erlandson, 50, has most recently held the position as CFO at Skandiabanken. Before Lennart joined Skandiabanken he had a long career within SEB Kort, most recently as Head of Finance & Operations, CFO. During the period August 2013 to October 2014, Lennart was also acting CEO of SEB Kort. Lennart has previously in his career held positions as CEO and CFO in several companies and has a B.A. from the Gothenburg School of Economics.

"Nordax is a well managed and customer-oriented company with a clear growth strategy and I look forward to continue the development of the business." Lennart Erlandson comments.

"We are very happy that Lennart has chosen to join Nordax. Lennart is very commercial and has extensive experience in retail banking, change management and growth experience. I am convinced that Lennart with his broad experience will contribute greatly to Nordax continued development." says Morten Falch, CEO of Nordax.

For more information, please contact:

Andreas Frid, Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +46 705 290800

E-mail: ir@nordax.se

About Nordax

Nordax is a leading niche bank in Northern Europe providing personal loans and deposit accounts to more than 100,000 customers in Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark and Germany. Nordax employs about 200 people, all workÂing in its office in Stockholm. The underwriting process is Nordax's core competency; it is thorough, sound and data driven. Nordax's customers are financially stable individuals. The typical customer is 49 years old and has an income above the national average. As of September 30, 2016 lending to the general public amounted to SEK 12.5 billion and deposits amounted to SEK 7.2 billion. Nordax has been supervised by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority since 2004 and deposits are covered by the Swedish deposit guarantee scheme. Read more on www.nordaxgroup.com. For more information about Nordax's customer offerings, read more on each country's web site: www.nordax.se, www.nordax.no, www.nordax.fiand www.nordax.de.

This information is information that Nordax Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 09.00 CET on 9 January 2017.

CONTACT:

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/nordax-group-ab--publ-/r/nordax-has-recruited-lennart-erlandson-as-new-cfo,c2161844

The following files are available for download: