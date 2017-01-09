9 January 2017 Announcement No. 03/2017



On 15 November 2016, Topdanmark announced a buy-back programme of up to DKK 650m in its company announcement No. 67/2016. The buy-back programme will be executed in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and the Council of 16 April 2014, the "Market Abuse Regulation".



This buy-back programme is part of an overall buy-back programme of a total of DKK 1,450m, until 17 February 2017, approved by the DFSA.



Before 23 February 2017, Topdanmark will apply for DFSA-approval of the additional buy-back of DKK 200m, due to the upgrade. Accordingly, execution of the buy-back should take place in 2017.



In the period 12 February 2016 to 14 November 2016, shares at a value of DKK 1,000m were bought back, of the total DKK 1,450m share buy-back programme.



The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in the period from 2 January to 6 January 2017:



Number Average Transaction of shares purchase value (DKK) price (DKK) 2 January 2017 22,000 180.05 3,961,100 3 January 2017 25,000 179.28 4,482,000 4 January 2017 20,000 178.84 3,576,800 5 January 2017 30,000 177.82 5,334,600 6 January 2017 40,000 177,24 7,089,600 Total accumulated in the period 137,000 178.42 24,444,100 Total accumulated under the buy-back 7,251,840 1,264,059,923 programme



Following the transactions stated above, Topdanmark's holding of own shares is 7,921,000 shares, corresponding to 8.34% of the share capital.



Detailed and aggregated transaction data concerning the share buy-back are attached in compliance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.



Lars Thykier, CFO



Topdanmark A/S



