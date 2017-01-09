Company announcement No 2/2017- 9 January 2017



On 2 March 2016, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back programme, cf. company announcement no. 10/2016 of 1 March 2016. The programme is carried out on the same terms, but from 3 July 2016 under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and delegated legislation under MAR. The share buy-back programme is expected to be realised in the period from 2 March 2016 to 28 February 2017. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 450 million.



The following transactions have been made under the programme:



Number of Average purchase Transaction value, shares price DKK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated, last 1,291,266 298.84 385,884,670.48 announcement -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 January 2017 2,108 273.33 576,184.07 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 January 2017 31,500 271.59 8,555,144.85 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4 January 2017 2,500 269.94 674,850.00 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5 January 2017 1,232 269.91 332,523.95 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6 January 2017 1,660 269.83 447,919.96 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated under the 1,330,266 298.04 396,471,293.30 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 1,642,107 shares, corresponding to 3.0% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 54,100,000, including treasury shares.



