Leeds Beckett University Creates a Smart Campus with Avaya's Fabric Networking Solutions

January 9, 2017

Avaya announced that Leeds Beckett University has upgraded its Fabric networking technology to provide ubiquitous Wi-Fi connection to all staff and students. Avaya's technology has allowed the university to increase the total number of access points from 800 to 1,800, giving network access to over 25,000 students and 3,200 members of staff, anytime, anywhere across the 550,000m² campus.

Working with Avaya, Leeds Beckett has built a hi-tech environment for both students and staff, helping the university to meet expectations in order to attract and retain applicants. Leeds Beckett was ranked first in the world for technology resources following the 2016 independent International Student Barometer survey, with 94.6% satisfaction, thanks partly to the Avaya technology.

The Wi-Fi runs over Avaya's Fabric network, meaning it is able to self-configure, vastly reducing the resource required for day to day maintenance and allowing the IT team at Leeds Beckett to focus on more innovative projects. Avaya Fabric provides a reliable and resilient backbone to the Leeds Beckett network, allowing the IT team to better collaborate with teachers and students, improve student retention and ultimately, the ongoing success of the university.

Steve Rafferty, UK MD, Avaya

"As the expectations of students have increased, so too has the need for universities to ensure student retention, so having the right technology in place is more important than ever. Leeds Beckett University has seen first-hand the benefits of the Avaya Fabric solution in helping to equip both students and the university with the necessary tools."

Dr. Basem El-Haddadeh, Director of Information Technology Services, Leeds Beckett

"Our students are at the heart of everything we do and we aim to provide an excellent education and experience. Our students increasingly expect fast, reliable and seamless connectivity both on and off campus. Since rolling it out, Avaya's Fabric networking technology has enabled our students and staff to communicate effectively and make the most of the educational opportunities on offer. We want to remain at the forefront of university technology and believe that Avaya will enable us to do this."

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U0tg-bNKBfk

