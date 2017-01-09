Lucky Labs Partners With Adwise to Develop Real-time Bidding Platform

KIEV, Ukraine, January 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Lucky Labs, one of Ukraine's largest technology companies and leading gaming developers, has today announced a partnership with leading advertising solutions network, Adwise, to develop its real-time bidding platform.

Founded in 2006 by IT entrepreneurs Rustam Gilfanov and Sergei Tokarev in Russia, Lucky Labs has expanded considerably and now operates an international portfolio of gaming and marketing technology companies, employing more than 500 softwanre developers internationally.

The latest partnership with Adwise will see both companies work closely together to develop a real-time bidding platform. The RTB platform is the technology enabling media advertising to be purchased through programmable online auctions. It will actively increase technical expertise in the automated purchasing of advertising, driving greater efficiencies and better customer service.

Adwise is an all-up advertising solutions network. It provides a full range of online promotion services and boost direct sales.

Rustam Gilfanov and Sergey Tokarev, Co-founders of Lucky Labs, commented:

"From the outset, we have always aimed to attract the most innovative software from across the globe. Having developed a strong portfolio of gaming and marketing technology companies, we are keen to continue growth into international markets by partnering with companies that are providing the very best across the advertising sector. As a leading traffic ad agency, we were delighted to partner with Adwise in order to develop this new and innovative marketing tool that will have a massive impact on advertising campaigns."

About Lucky Labs:

Lucky Labs main headquarters are in Kiev, Ukraine.

Additional information can be found at http://www.lucky-labs.com/

Adwise:

Adwise specializes in traffic places display advertising in all possible formats on the top entertainment sites of the Russian Internet and the world. Own advertising company server allows to hold complex advertising campaigns, monetize traffic, monitor and optimize the costs of the campaign (for advertisers) and revenues (for owners of sites).

