ABERFORTH GEARED INCOME TRUST PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

Aberforth Geared Income Trust plc ("AGIT")

The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") for the above company as at the close of business on 6 January 2017 were:-

Ordinary Share (excluding current year revenue) = 223.93p

Ordinary Share (including current year revenue) = 228.86p

Zero Dividend Preference Share = 154.81p

The market value of investments was GBP354.1m less net liabilities (including Zero Dividend Preference Shares) of GBP103.5m to leave Shareholders' Funds of GBP250.6m.

