HONG KONG, Jan 9, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - The HKTDC Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair, HKTDC Hong Kong Baby Products Fair and the Hong Kong International Stationery Fair opened today at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). The four-day fairs will continue through 12 January and gather a total of more than 2,900 exhibitors from all over the world to showcase a wide range of innovative and smart products to global buyers.The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) has organised close to 120 buying missions from 65 countries and regions, with some 9,000 buyers from around the world to visit and source at the three fairs. These include department stores, specialty stores and retail chains such as Toys"R"Us, Hamleys from the United Kingdom, Tomy Company Ltd. and Aeon Stores from Japan as well as Shinsegae Co. Ltd. from Korea. Besides, buyers representing e-tailers like JD.com, Suning Redbaby and beibei.com from the Chinese mainland and local enterprises including Watsons and Ocean Park offer ample business opportunities for the exhibitors. To facilitate different sourcing requirements, the fairs continue to feature the hktdc.com Small Orders zone with its Online Transaction Platform (http://smallorders.hktdc.com) and offer on-site business matching services.Benjamin Chau, Acting Executive Director, HKTDC, said: "The three fairs are presenting a comprehensive line-up of innovative products, including STEM toys that strengthen the learning of science, technology, engineering and mathematics for youngsters. Together with various licensed products, toys that incorporate Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies, smart baby products as well as stationery items, the fairs will surely satisfy the sourcing needs of global buyers."Asia's largest toys & games fair features a record of 2,100+ exhibitorsThe 43rd edition of the HKTDC Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair features a record of more than 2,100 exhibitors from 42 countries and regions, forming the largest event of its kind in Asia, and the second-largest in the world. Among the many exhibitors are newcomers from Bangladesh, Bulgaria and Denmark.Six group pavilions from the Chinese mainland, Korea, Spain, Taiwan, the UK, together with the "World of Toys" pavilion featuring mainly European exhibitors, are mounted at the fair this year to present a wide variety of toys and games from around the world. Among them, the UK pavilion has doubled its exhibition space with 17 exhibitors, offering buyers more selections. The signature Brand Name Gallery gathers over 220 renowned brands from 15 countries and regions, such as 4M, Bburago, Eastcolight, Hape, VTech, as well as new exhibitors including the Japanese building block brand nanoblock.The Smart-Tech Toys zone showcases various toys and games applying innovative technologies, such as the increasingly popular AR and VR technologies and products operated via mobile apps. As the demand for STEM toys grows, a new STEM Toys Products Display is set up at the fair to help visitors check out the latest educational toys. Two new zones, Pet Toys and Fireworks, also debut at the fair. Pet Toys zone showcases toys and daily supplies for pets, while the Fireworks zone introduces display shells, firecrackers, toy fireworks as well as stage fireworks suitable for use in different events.Concurrent Baby Products Fair to maximise synergiesNow in its eighth edition, the HKTDC Hong Kong Baby Products Fair hosts a record of about 540 exhibitors from 27 countries and regions, with first-time exhibitors from Qatar and Turkey. This year, the Korea pavilion gathers 32 exhibitors, an increase of more than 80 per cent compared with the last edition. Brand Name Gallery features close to 50 renowned brands from 14 countries and regions, including Biba, Evenflo, Joovy and Pali. Another fair highlight, Baby Tech zone, gathers 22 exhibitors of trendy products including those that incorporate high tech and smart home elements. Other special zones include Disposable Baby Products, Baby Learning Toys, Baby Food and Healthcare Products, Baby Bedding Items and Furniture, Baby Fashion Avenue, Baby Gift Sets and Souvenirs, Feeding, Nursing and Maternity Products, Nursery Electrical Appliances as well as Strollers and Gear.Diversified events to unveil industry trendsA series of industry events are organised during the fair period. This year's Hong Kong Toys Industry Conference (10 January) adopts the theme of "Grasp the Chance: What's New in the Market and Our Industry?" to explore trends and opportunities in the global market and especially the Chinese mainland market. Seminars featuring industry experts include "STEM Toys - Next Big Wave" (9 January), "A Closer Look into the Key Influencers in Baby Product Trends" (9 January) and "The New Epoch of Virtual Toys" (10 January) to help the industry keep abreast of the latest trends.To provide more promotional channels and facilitate industry cooperation, a number of product demonstrations and launch pads, as well as buyer forums are organised. The Hong Kong Toys and Baby Products Awards 2017 Presentation Ceremony takes place this evening, followed by tomorrow's winning products presentation. The Awards honour outstanding toys and baby products with exquisite designs, creativity and high quality, as well as promote the industry's distinguished achievements. The winning products are on display at Hall 3F-G concourse during the fair period, promoting innovative designs to global buyers.International Stationery Fair brings in innovative itemsThe 17th Hong Kong International Stationery Fair, jointly organised by the HKTDC and Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd., features five themed zones, including DIY Supplies, Gift Stationery, Kids & School, Pen & Paper and Smart Office. Over 250 exhibitors from 18 countries and regions are showcasing art supplies, kids' stationery, school stationery supplies, paper products and printing, office supplies, DIY supplies, promotional stationery and more.The challenges and business opportunities of the stationery industry under the digital age are spotlighted at today's seminar "Unfold Opportunities for Retail Digital Age" with representatives from DimBuy and Pinkoi sharing their insights. Another key seminar tomorrow, "A Glimpse into the Forthcoming Design Trend", will analyse stationery design and market trends. Heavyweight speakers include the "Stationery King", Masayuki Takabatake, the three-year winner of the Japanese variety show "TV Champion"; an expert from one of Japan's biggest stationery brands KOKUYO; and a moderator from city'super.Joint Opening Ceremony with Licensing ShowThe HKTDC Hong Kong International Licensing Show (9-11 January) is taking place alongside the Toys & Games Fair, Baby Products Fair and International Stationery Fair, generating more cross-sector business opportunities. A joint opening ceremony for the Toys & Games Fair, Baby Products Fair and International Licensing Show was held this morning, officiated by the Honourable Gregory So, Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development, HKSAR Government; Li Jiangang, Deputy Director General, Department of Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan Affairs, Ministry of Culture of the People's Republic of China; Benjamin Chau, Acting Executive Director, HKTDC; Lawrence Chan, Chairman, HKTDC Toys Advisory Committee, and Tommy Li, Chairman, HKTDC Design, Marketing and Licensing Services Advisory Committee.About the FairsFair: HKTDC Hong Kong Toys & Games FairEdition: 43rdNo of Exhibitors: Over 2,100 from 42 countries and regionsFair websites: www.hktdc.com/hktoyfairProduct highlights: http://bit.ly/2hN6hzqFair: HKTDC Hong Kong Baby Products FairEdition: 8thNo of Exhibitors: Close to 540 from 27 countries and regionsFair websites: www.hktdc.com/hkbabyfairProduct highlights: http://bit.ly/2j3zU0ZFair: Hong Kong International Stationery FairEdition: 17thNo of Exhibitors: Over 250 from 18 countries and regionsFair websites: www.hkstationeryfair.comProduct highlights: http://bit.ly/2iZDyVIPhoto Download: http://bit.ly/2jjpkPtMedia Registration: Media representatives wishing to cover the event may register on-site with their business cards and/or media identification.To view press releases in Chinese, please visit http://mediaroom.hktdc.com/tcAbout HKTDCEstablished in 1966, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body dedicated to creating opportunities for Hong Kong's businesses. 